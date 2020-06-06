Ivanka Trump Cries ‘Cancel Culture’ and ‘Discrimination’ to Blame for Commencement Speech Cancellation

At a time when Black people and others are marching in opposition to police brutality and discrimination in astounding numbers, the president’s daughter bemoaned “cancel culture” and “viewpoint discrimination” for the cancellation of her planned virtual commencement address to a Kansas technical school.

“Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech,” Ivanka Trump tweeted on Friday night. “Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!”

She was scheduled to virtually address the graduates of WSU Tech, but on the same day she was announced as speaker, the presidents of WSU Tech and Wichita State University said in a joint statement that they decided to “refocus” their commencement plans and put the spotlight “more centrally on students” after backlash from the community.

Trump included in her tweets the speech she had planned to give, which she said was pre-recorded on May 18.

According to the Wichita Eagle, Jennifer Ray, a WSU associate professor of photo media, wrote an open letter in reaction to the announcement Trump would address the graduates and collected as many as 487 faculty signatures in support. In the letter, Ray said she was “horrified and disgusted” by the decision to invite Trump to speak.

And let’s not forget that the president’s daughter crying over “viewpoint discrimination” is the same person who hatched the idea and “urged” her father, according to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, to clear peaceful demonstrators from Lafayette Park with tear gas and pepper balls so the president could walk to St. John’s Church near the White House and hold up a Bible she carried in her $1,540 Max Mara handbag. Gee, Ivanka, encouraging violent actions toward peaceful protesters who disagree with your dad sure sounds a lot worse than “viewpoint discrimination,” doesn’t it?