DOJ Investigation of Hunter Biden Goes Beyond Taxes

The Justice Department is investigating the business dealings of President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

In a Wednesday statement, Hunter Biden acknowledged the probe: “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden addressed the IRS investigation, which was launched in 2018, but according to CNN and the AP, federal investigators have served subpoenas and are seeking interviews with people in regards to multiple financial dealings with foreign countries.

Along with examining possible tax violations, the probe is also looking at whether Hunter and his associates were involved in money laundering in foreign countries, “principally China,” sources told CNN.

According to CNN, the president-elect is not part of the investigation which went silent during the past few months in order to stay compliant with DOJ regulations that forbid public announcements that might affect the outcome of an election.

President-elect Biden has not announced who he will nominate as US attorney general, but, because the new AG will oversee the inquiry into his son, the investigation will likely be a point of contention during the confirmation hearing.

Trump tried to use Hunter’s business dealings in foreign countries against Joe Biden during the campaign, although most of the president’s accusations were unsubstantiated. And Trump’s impeachment was focused on his unsuccessful efforts to uncover damning information about the Bidens and Ukraine. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also claimed to have uncovered a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden in October. President-elect Biden has denied discussing his son’s business dealings with him.

Biden’s transition team released a statement in support of Hunter and mentioned Trump’s relentless attacks on him throughout the campaign.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the statement said.