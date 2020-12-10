 DOJ Investigation of Hunter Biden Goes Beyond Taxes - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next What Will the World Look Like in 30 Years? Sci-fi Author Kim Stanley Robinson Takes Us There
Home Politics Politics News

DOJ Investigation of Hunter Biden Goes Beyond Taxes

Federal prosecutors are looking at the president-elect’s son’s financial dealings with foreign countries

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
DOJ Investigation of Hunter Biden Goes Beyond Taxes

In this Oct. 11, 2012, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

AP

The Justice Department is investigating the business dealings of President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

In a Wednesday statement, Hunter Biden acknowledged the probe: “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden addressed the IRS investigation, which was launched in 2018, but according to CNN and the AP, federal investigators have served subpoenas and are seeking interviews with people in regards to multiple financial dealings with foreign countries.

Along with examining possible tax violations, the probe is also looking at whether Hunter and his associates were involved in money laundering in foreign countries, “principally China,” sources told CNN.

Biden’s statement continued, “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Related

President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before traveling to a campaign rally in Minden, Nev., Sept. 12, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Trump's Gone, So What's Next for the Democrats?
How Biden Health Nominee Xavier Becerra Could Prescribe a Better Climate

Related

'Last Waltz'
Why the Band's 'The Last Waltz' Is the Greatest Concert Movie of All Time
'We Are Better People Because of John Lennon'

According to CNN, the president-elect is not part of the investigation which went silent during the past few months in order to stay compliant with DOJ regulations that forbid public announcements that might affect the outcome of an election.

President-elect Biden has not announced who he will nominate as US attorney general, but, because the new AG will oversee the inquiry into his son, the investigation will likely be a point of contention during the confirmation hearing.

Trump tried to use Hunter’s business dealings in foreign countries against Joe Biden during the campaign, although most of the president’s accusations were unsubstantiated. And Trump’s impeachment was focused on his unsuccessful efforts to uncover damning information about the Bidens and Ukraine. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also claimed to have uncovered a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden in October. President-elect Biden has denied discussing his son’s business dealings with him.

Biden’s transition team released a statement in support of Hunter and mentioned Trump’s relentless attacks on him throughout the campaign.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the statement said.

In This Article: Hunter Biden, Joe Biden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.