Insurrection Commission Subpoenas Far-Right Activist Who Said Three GOP Reps Helped Him Plan Rally

Ali Alexander, the Stop the Steal organizer who claimed three sitting U.S. congressmen helped plan the rally that came before the insurrection, has been subpoenaed by the January 6th Select Committee along with fellow rally organizer Nathan Martin. The committee is seeking records from Stop the Steal LLC in addition to Alexander and Martin.

Announcing the subpoenas in a statement Thursday, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the committee is interested in speaking with the people who helped plan and fund the rally that fueled the insurrection. “The rally on the Capitol grounds on January 6th, like the rally near the White House that day, immediately preceded the violent attack on the seat of our democracy,” Thompson said said in a statement. “Over the course of that day, demonstrations escalated to violence and protestors became rioters. The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about the events that came before the attack, including who was involved in planning and funding them.”

Alexander bragged on live streams last December that he and Trump-supporting Republican Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) were working on a plot to exert “maximum pressure on Congress” during the vote to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The day before the attack, Alexander allegedly led a group in a “victory” or “death” chant at a rally, the committee said. During the events at the Capitol, Alexander filmed a video of himself looking over the crowd from afar and saying, “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

Following the events of January 6th, Alexander allegedly went into hiding and, as The Daily Dot reported, frantically tried to erase his affiliation with numerous Stop the Steal web domains he owned. Alexander was kicked off of major social media networks soon after January 6th, but re-emerged in a video posted to Telegram this past June in which he promised to “return” to political activism “soon.”

“Gather together once again to fight, as the remnant, for our republic,” Alexander said, according to Forbes.

The Select Committee gave the rally organizers a deadline of October 21st to hand over documents and has scheduled depositions for October 28th and 29th. It has subpoenaed 11 others who are connected to the rally that preceded the Capitol attack, including close Trump allies former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Pentagon official Kashyap Patel, and former White House strategist Stephen Bannon. According to the committee, Bannon and Patel will testify on October 14th, followed by Meadows and Scavino on October 15th.