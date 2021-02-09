Watch: Impeachment Trial Begins With Harrowing Video of Insurrection

Trump’s second impeachment trial began on Tuesday, and lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) opened the proceedings with a chilling video of the insurrection on January 6th intertwined with the former president’s words from the same day.

The more than 13-minute video began with Trump lying to the gathered mob, telling them that they must “stop the steal” and that he won the presidential election by a landslide. Trump then told his supporters to go to the Capitol, promising them, “I’ll be there with you.”

The video then showed the mob beginning to head to the Capitol, at Trump’s direction, where lawmakers had already gathered to begin the count of the Electoral College vote.

As the mob kicked aside metal barriers protecting the Capitol building, some were directing others and yelling, “This way!” and “Let’s take the Capitol!” Other outcries can be heard, including “We are going to the Capitol, where our problems are. It’s that direction,” and, “Fuck D.C. police. Fuck you.”

Chants of “U.S.A.” rang out as the violence against police escalated, and one man got into an officer’s face and called him a “fucking prick faggot.”

“We outnumber you a million to one out here,” another man said while taunting the police.

As the footage got more and more violent, the members of the mob yelled, “Take the building!” and “Fuck these pigs!” Others demanded to be let in the Capitol building, chanting “Let us in!” while another warned police, “There’s much more coming.”

Raskin’s video obviously tried to make the connection between Trump’s words that day and how the mob reacted. But another disturbing moment came in the terrifying video when some in the mob seemed to be using the attack as a learning experience for the next time around: “That’s what we fucking need to have, 30,000 guns up in here — next trip.”