‘We’re Ready’: Pelosi to Announce Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will open an impeachment inquiry against President Trump amid new revelations about Trump’s attempt to leverage foreign aid to push Ukraine to investigate a potential presidential rival.

Pelosi is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 p.m., after a slew of caucus members called for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry on Monday night and Tuesday.

“I’ve said to people, As soon as we have the facts, we’re ready,” Pelosi told Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg, during a previously-scheduled appearance at the Atlantic Festival on Tuesday. “Now we have the facts. We’re ready… for later today.”

Pelosi’s signal comes shortly after President Trump tweeted he has authorized the release of a transcript of his call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!” the president wrote. Biden himself is also scheduled to deliver a set of remarks today.

Multiple news outlets have confirmed that, on the call with Zelensky, Trump repeatedly raised the prospect of an investigation into Biden’s dealings in Ukraine during his time as vice president, according to a whistleblower.

Further revelations surfaced Monday night indicating Trump ordered acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to withhold $400 million in military aid for Ukraine a week before the phone call with the Ukrainian president. According to the Washington Post, which first reported the news, “officials were instructed to tell lawmakers that the delays were part of an ‘interagency process’ but to give them no additional information.”

The funds were not released until the night of September 11, one day after Rep. Adam Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee, wrote to Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, requesting a slate of documents the full and unredacted whistleblower complaint and any correspondence about the complaint, including with the White House. Maguire is now scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Schiff on Tuesday afternoon revealed the news on Twitter that the whistleblower’s lawyer has indicated he would be willing to testify before the Intel committee as soon as this week.

We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so. We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2019

Following the latest round of revelations, a series of Democrats — many of them swept into Congress in the 2018 midterm elections — stepped forward to support impeachment.

Among those who signaled their support for opening an impeachment inquiry Tuesday are civil rights leader John Lewis, all four newly–elected Texas representatives, freshman Rep. Katie Hill of California, and Rep. Antonio Delgado — a freshman from a swing district in upstate New York that went for President Trump by nearly 7 points. Delgado’s announcement early Tuesday morning followed separate statements issued Monday night from close allies of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s closest allies, like Rep. Rosa DeLauro, cautious Midwesterners, like Rep. Debbie Dingell and Rep. Elissa Slotikin, and seven freshman Democrats, all of whom also hail from swing districts and who voiced their concerns in an op-ed published in the Washington Post Monday night.

The seven first-term lawmakers, former members of the national security community, called the allegations “stunning, both in the national security threat they pose and the potential corruption they represent,” adding, “This flagrant disregard for the law cannot stand…If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense.”

Democrats have been divided on impeachment. The party’s most progressive voters are in support, but until today, party leaders and vulnerable House members in swing seats, had been reticent. Compounding matters is the fact that impeachment, if it does succeed in the House, is extremely unlikely to oust Trump from office. Successfully removing the president would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, which is why some Democrats have remained adamant the party should focus instead on removing Trump via the 2020 election.

But that political calculus appears to be changing quickly, and Tuesday represents a turning point. Pelosi is scheduled to meet with at least six chairs whose committees are investigating Trump before a private meeting with the Democratic caucus in the afternoon. Elizabeth Warren, who has previously called for the House to begin impeachment proceedings, repeated that call on Tuesday, declaring: “The House must impeach. It must start today.” (Biden, meanwhile, has previously called impeachment is a “gigantic distraction.”)

Trump confirmed that he withheld military aid for Ukraine on Tuesday morning, shortly before he was scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly. Trump is also scheduled to meet with Zelensky at the U.N. this week.