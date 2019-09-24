 Impeaching Donald Trump: More Democrats Push Pelosi for Action – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Spanish Artists Lead 20th Annual Latin Grammy Nominations Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

‘We’re Ready’: Pelosi to Announce Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump

Ukraine has changed Democrats’ political calculus, and action now appears far more likely

By
Tessa Stuart

Politics Staff Writer

Tessa Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nancy Pelosi holding her weekly news conference at the Capitol earlier in September.

Nancy Pelosi holding her weekly news conference at the Capitol earlier in September.

Tom Brenner/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will open an impeachment inquiry against President Trump amid new revelations about Trump’s attempt to leverage foreign aid to push Ukraine to investigate a potential presidential rival.

Pelosi is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 p.m., after a slew of caucus members called for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry on Monday night and Tuesday.

“I’ve said to people, As soon as we have the facts, we’re ready,” Pelosi told Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg, during a previously-scheduled appearance at the Atlantic Festival on Tuesday. “Now we have the facts. We’re ready… for later today.”

Pelosi’s signal comes shortly after President Trump tweeted he has authorized the release of a transcript of his call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!” the president wrote. Biden himself is also scheduled to deliver a set of remarks today.

Related

Joe BidenUS Vice President Joe Biden visits Kiev, Ukraine - 16 Jan 2017US Vice President Joe Biden addresses a press conference on the outcome of official talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine, 16 January 2017. Biden is in Ukraine for a brief visit to meet with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.
What Actually Happened Between Joe Biden and Ukraine, Explained
Pelosi Hints at Impeachment in Letter on Ukraine Whistleblower

Multiple news outlets have confirmed that, on the call with Zelensky, Trump repeatedly raised the prospect of an investigation into Biden’s dealings in Ukraine during his time as vice president, according to a whistleblower.

Further revelations surfaced Monday night indicating Trump ordered acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to withhold $400 million in military aid for Ukraine a week before the phone call with the Ukrainian president. According to the Washington Post, which first reported the news, “officials were instructed to tell lawmakers that the delays were part of an ‘interagency process’ but to give them no additional information.”

The funds were not released until the night of September 11, one day after Rep. Adam Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee, wrote to Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, requesting a slate of documents the full and unredacted whistleblower complaint and any correspondence about the complaint, including with the White House. Maguire is now scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Schiff on Tuesday afternoon revealed the news on Twitter that the whistleblower’s lawyer has indicated he would be willing to testify before the Intel committee as soon as this week.

Following the latest round of revelations, a series of Democrats — many of them swept into Congress in the 2018 midterm elections — stepped forward to support impeachment.

Among those who signaled their support for opening an impeachment inquiry Tuesday are civil rights leader John Lewis, all four newlyelected Texas representatives, freshman Rep. Katie Hill of California, and  Rep. Antonio Delgado — a freshman from a swing district in upstate New York that went for President Trump by nearly 7 points. Delgado’s announcement early Tuesday morning followed separate statements issued Monday night from close allies of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s closest allies, like Rep. Rosa DeLauro, cautious Midwesterners, like Rep. Debbie Dingell and Rep. Elissa Slotikin, and seven freshman Democrats, all of whom also hail from swing districts and who voiced their concerns in an op-ed published in the Washington Post Monday night. 

The seven first-term lawmakers, former members of the national security community, called the allegations “stunning, both in the national security threat they pose and the potential corruption they represent,” adding, “This flagrant disregard for the law cannot stand…If these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense.”

Democrats have been divided on impeachment. The party’s most progressive voters are in support, but until today, party leaders and vulnerable House members in swing seats, had been reticent. Compounding matters is the fact that impeachment, if it does succeed in the House, is extremely unlikely to oust Trump from office. Successfully removing the president would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, which is why some Democrats have remained adamant the party should focus instead on removing Trump via the 2020 election.

But that political calculus appears to be changing quickly, and Tuesday represents a turning point. Pelosi is scheduled to meet with at least six chairs whose committees are investigating Trump before a private meeting with the Democratic caucus in the afternoon. Elizabeth Warren, who has previously called for the House to begin impeachment proceedings, repeated that call on Tuesday, declaring: “The House must impeach. It must start today.” (Biden, meanwhile, has previously called impeachment is a “gigantic distraction.”)

Trump confirmed that he withheld military aid for Ukraine on Tuesday morning, shortly before he was scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly. Trump is also scheduled to meet with Zelensky at the U.N. this week.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.