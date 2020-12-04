I’m ‘Stealing Christmas to Keep You Safe,’ Canadian Leader Gives Emotional Virus Message

The premier of the Canadian province of Manitoba, Brian Pallister, got choked up as he pleaded with fellow citizens not to gather together during the coming holidays due to the potential spread of coronavirus.

During a Thursday news conference, Pallister ridiculed virus deniers and spoke emotionally to Manitobans about the need to celebrate this holiday season apart.

“If you don’t think that Covid is real right now, you’re an idiot. You need to understand that we’re all in this together. You cannot fail to understand this. Stay apart,” Pallister warned.

As Pallister spoke about the importance of people heeding his advice, the premier choked up at the idea of having to strongly advise people not to celebrate with family and friends.

“So I’m the guy who has to tell you to stay apart at Christmas and in the holiday season you celebrate—with your faith or without your faith, that you celebrate normally with friends and with family, where you share memories and build memories—I’m that guy. And I’ll say that because it will keep you safe,” Pallister said.

Pallister continued while his voice cracked with emotion, “I’m the guy who’s stealing Christmas to keep you safe. Because you need to do this now. You need to do the right thing. Because next year we’ll have lots to celebrate.”

this is leadership pic.twitter.com/immQePFXIw — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) December 4, 2020

Pallister, who according to the Huffington Post is not popular in his region, said he hopes those who don’t like him will listen and maybe one day respect his plea for separation.

“You don’t need like me. I hope in years to come, you might respect me for having the guts to tell you the right thing,” Pallister added. “And here’s the right thing: Stay safe, protect each other, love each other, and care for each other. You got so many ways to show that. But don’t get together this Christmas.”

As CNN’s Brianna Keilar said, Pallister’s messaging compared to Trump’s is startling. With the virus breaking records in the U.S. daily, lame-duck Trump has gone practically silent on the issue. Following the video of Pallister, Keilar spoke to Dr. Saju Mathew who echoed the same sentiment as the premier by pleading with viewers not to gather together during the holidays.