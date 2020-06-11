 If Trump Gives You COVID-19 at His Rally, You Can't Sue Him - Rolling Stone
If Trump Gives You COVID-19 at His Rally, You Can't Sue Him

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, in Charlotte, N.C. Mar 02, 2020.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

President Trump, who frequently uses litigation as a cudgel to get his way, is now requiring attendees at his political rallies to sign a waiver promising not to sue him if they contract the coronavirus while there.

As the second wave of COVID-19 cases looms, the president has announced he will hold his first political rally since the spread of the coronavirus put many in the country under stay-at-home orders in March. And supporters signing up to attend his event in Tulsa, Okla. — a city where many Black Americans were massacred in 1921, and held on Juneteenth of all days — are greeted with this waiver when registering for a ticket: “By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

The president’s decision to hold this rally only affirms what we’ve long known — he does not care about the well-being and safety of his supporters. If he did, he would listen to his own Centers for Disease Control, which still recommends “avoiding mass gatherings” of people.

But Trump has continually flaunted the CDC recommendations since the virus reached American shores. He has shamed others for wearing masks in public, and it is doubtful he will wear one at his rally. Which means, if the president gives you COVID-19 at his rally, you will have no legal recourse to hold him liable for it. MAGA at your own risk.

In This Article: coronavirus, Donald Trump

