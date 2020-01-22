 ICE Lowered Its Standards for Immigrant Detention Centers - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Poolside and Amo Amo, 'Around the Sun' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

ICE Dangerously Lowered Its Standards for Immigrant Detention Centers and Hoped You Didn’t Notice

In a switch that went largely unnoticed over the holidays, the Trump administration made life more harsh for detained migrants

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
ICE Dangerously Lowered Its Standards for Immigrant Detention Centers and Hoped You Didn’t Notice

ICE Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

Ted S Warren/AP/Shutterstock

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lowered its standards for detaining migrants, the Texas Observer reported. Among other revisions, the new standards expand the reasons detainees can be placed in solitary confinement and remove restrictions that banned officers from using restraint methods including “hog-tying, fetal restraints, [and] tight restraints.” ICE also now allows for handcuffing of minors “as appropriate.”

In addition, ICE also got rid of the requirement that new facilities have outdoor recreation areas, as well as revised protocols on how quickly the guards need to notify agencies of serious injuries, illnesses, or deaths among detainees. Instead of requiring guards — many of whom don’t work for ICE but for private contractors — to report these immediately, the new standards state it should be done “as soon as practicable.” Health assessments of detainees, which the ACLU calls a “critical life-saving mechanism,” will no longer comply with national correctional standards. This is especially concerning because many immigrants come to detention centers with health concerns, and some have died in custody of communicable diseases like the flu.

Related

Senior advisor Stephen Miller and others arrive on the USS Wasp at the Yokosuka Naval Base May 28, 2019, in Yokosuka, Japan. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Internal Emails Reveal How Stephen Miller Leads an Extremist Network to Push Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda
Inside the Cell Where a Sick 16-Year-Old Boy Died in Border Patrol Care

Related

A Charlie Brown Christmas
'A Charlie Brown Christmas': The Making of a Classic Soundtrack
'Let It Bleed': Why the Stones' Nastiest Masterpiece Feels Right on Time

The changes were made publicly, but the announcement was made during a holiday period when fewer people are reading the news. In a document explaining the revisions, ICE said that the standards were “updated to better reflect the strong relationship ICE has with its law enforcement partners, including where detention facilities successfully manage their own populations and are willing to assist ICE with housing immigration detainees.”

The weaker standards will help local jails and prisons pass ICE inspection, which will allow them to continue contracting with the agency and taking agency funds. The revisions, as outlined by the ACLU, also water down guarantees that allow nonprofit organizations access to the approximately 140 immigration detention facilities across the United States.

“The way that the new national detention standards are structured, it removes any incentive to really provide the minimal care and oversight necessary for detainees,” Eunice Cho, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project told the Observer. Cho also said that “ICE’s [revised] standards for these detention facilities have weakened protections for immigrant detainees across the board.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.