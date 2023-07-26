Hunter Biden Agrees to New Plea Deal

Hunter Biden has agreed to a new plea deal after the agreement appeared to be in jeopardy on Wednesday.

Biden is in federal court to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to failing to pay his taxes on time, but the judge overseeing the case refused to sign off on the deal and urged government prosecutors and Biden’s legal team to iron out its terms. They appear to have done just that, and the deal is back on track.

Biden last month struck a deal to plead guilty to two counts of “willful failure to pay federal income tax.” He also agreed to admit to the facts of a separate charge of “possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.”

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned whether the deal would preclude the Justice Department from charging Biden with other crimes, including those related to his foreign dealings. The government said it wouldn’t, to which Biden’s lead lawyer declared the agreement “null and void,” according to The New York Times. The two sides met to resolve the issue, and Biden has now agreed to a new deal that covers conduct related to tax offenses, drug use, and gun possession from 2014-2019. He can still be charged in the future, according to CNN.

Noreika’s initial refusal to sign off on the deal isn’t the first sign of trouble in the case. Noreika on Tuesday accused a member of Biden’s defense team of misrepresenting herself to the court. The judge claimed in an order that the lawyer painted herself as an employee of a Republican attorney in an effort to convince the court clerk to remove documents containing Biden’s personal tax information, according to Politico. The law firm representing Biden said chalked it up to an “unfortunate and unintentional miscommunication”

Donald Trump and congressional Republicans — who have been desperately trying to dredge up proof that Biden and his father were involved in a bribery scheme — have been furious over the deal. They have alleged the Justice Department is letting Hunter off easy as part of an effort to bury the family’s corruption, despite the fact that the U.S. attorney who offered the deal was appointed by Trump. Conservative media has also been obsessed with the issue. Independent journalist Aaron Rupar noted on Twitter that Fox News and Fox Business combined to mention Hunter Biden’s name over 100 times before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.