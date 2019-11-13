 Donald Trump Impeachment Hearings: How and Where to Watch – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next See Lou Barlow Ignore the Get Up Kids in Their 'Lou Barlow' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

How to Watch the Trump Impeachment Hearings

House Intelligence Committee will hear testimony from George Kent, Bill Taylor on first day of public hearings

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The House of Representatives launched public hearings in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Wednesday, November 13th. The hearings began at 10 a.m. and are available to watch via a PBS livestream on YouTube.

The public hearings will begin with the House Intelligence Committee, which is led by California Democrat Adam Schiff. The committee will field testimony from George Kent, a State Department official who oversees Ukraine policy, and Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine. The impeachment inquiry is centered around allegations that the Trump administration withheld military aid from Ukraine and a White House invitation to President Volodymyr Zelensky asking him to pressure the country into investigating Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

Per CNN, the hearings will begin with opening statements from Schiff and the committee’s top Republican, Devin Nunes. The two will then get 45 minutes each to question Kent and Taylor, although they are expected to hand off some of their questions to their party’s respective lawyers, Daniel Goldman for the Democrats and Steve Castor for the Republicans. After the first round of questioning, each representative on the House Intelligence Committee will get five minutes to ask questions.

Both Kent and Taylor — like pretty much every other major witness in the impeachment proceedings — have already testified behind closed doors. According to transcripts from those hearings, Kent told the committee he was concerned about the way the Trump administration and Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were pressuring Ukraine, and said he was ultimately pushed aside on all matters involving Ukraine, despite his expertise.

As for Taylor, the diplomat is best known for his part in a potentially damning exchange with E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, texting the latter,  “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.