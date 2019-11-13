How to Watch the Trump Impeachment Hearings

The House of Representatives launched public hearings in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Wednesday, November 13th. The hearings began at 10 a.m. and are available to watch via a PBS livestream on YouTube.

The public hearings will begin with the House Intelligence Committee, which is led by California Democrat Adam Schiff. The committee will field testimony from George Kent, a State Department official who oversees Ukraine policy, and Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine. The impeachment inquiry is centered around allegations that the Trump administration withheld military aid from Ukraine and a White House invitation to President Volodymyr Zelensky asking him to pressure the country into investigating Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

Per CNN, the hearings will begin with opening statements from Schiff and the committee’s top Republican, Devin Nunes. The two will then get 45 minutes each to question Kent and Taylor, although they are expected to hand off some of their questions to their party’s respective lawyers, Daniel Goldman for the Democrats and Steve Castor for the Republicans. After the first round of questioning, each representative on the House Intelligence Committee will get five minutes to ask questions.

Both Kent and Taylor — like pretty much every other major witness in the impeachment proceedings — have already testified behind closed doors. According to transcripts from those hearings, Kent told the committee he was concerned about the way the Trump administration and Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were pressuring Ukraine, and said he was ultimately pushed aside on all matters involving Ukraine, despite his expertise.

As for Taylor, the diplomat is best known for his part in a potentially damning exchange with E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, texting the latter, “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”