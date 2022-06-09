What to Expect from the First Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

The House Jan. 6 committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee on Thursday will host the first of several televised hearings to reveal their findings. It’s unclear what will be revealed, but Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who serves on the committee, has promised the hearings will “blow the roof off the House.”

How to Watch the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

The first hearing will take place on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. EDT. If you want to watch the Jan. 6 hearings on TV, they will air on all the major broadcast networks and cable news stations, with the exception of Fox News. The right-wing propaganda network will instead air its weekday primetime lineup, with hosts covering the hearing “as news warrants.” The hearings will be covered live on Fox Business, which draws far fewer viewers than the flagship station.

Want to stream the Jan. 6 committee hearings online? The hearing can be streamed on the committee’s YouTube page. You can also find a live stream of the Jan. 6 hearings on the streaming service Peacock (part of the NBCUniversal family).

The committee has been determined to package its findings in a way that resonates with the American public. The panel even hired former ABC News president James Goldston to help dramatize the proceedings.

Who Is Testifying During the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing?

Committee members have said in the run-up to Thursday’s hearing that they will provide evidence that what happened last Jan. 6 was part of a coordinated conspiracy. Rep. Raskin added earlier this week that the committee found Trump did more than simply “incite” the day’s events. The committee will call several witnesses to help them paint the picture of what happened.

Here’s who will speak on Thursday, according to reports. They will be questioned by Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Caroline Edwards: Edwards is a Capitol Police officer was seriously injured as rioters stormed the Capitol. The New York Times reported in January that Edwards was struck with a bike rack hurled by a rioters, causing her to fall down and crack her head on the concrete. She suffered a concussion and, according to the Times, has suffered fainting spells from the injury, which has prevented her from doing her job.

Nick Quested: Quested is a British filmmaker who embedded himself with the Proud Boys, an extremist militia group whose leaders and top deputies have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the riot.

The hearing will reportedly feature new video of close-door testimony from former Trump aides, campaign officials, and members of Trump’s family. The committee is also expected to use video — the majority of it new — to recount what happened on Jan. 6. “We’ll bring the American people back to the reality of that violence and remind them of just how horrific it was,” said one committee aide, according to CNN.

The Washington Post has reported that Thursday night’s hearing will be about “connecting the dots” rather than revealing any significant new information.

When Is the next Jan. 6 Committee Hearing?

The next hearing will take place next Monday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The third hearing will take place next Wednesday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The committee will hold several hearings in the coming weeks, and is expected to release a final report on its findings sometime in September.