‘Pretty Surprising’ New Material: What to Expect From the Final Jan. 6 Hearing

The Jan. 6 committee is holding its ninth and final hearing on Thursday. The committee’s schedule has been subject to change, to say the least, but given the rapidly approaching midterms it’s reasonable to expect this will indeed be the last time the panel presents its findings to the public.

The committee is expected to outline Trump’s role in the effort to overturn the election results, including actions he took after leaving office; display evidence provided by a Danish film crew that trailed longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, who is tied to militia groups involved in the riot; and to delve into what the Secret Service did or did not do on Jan. 6. The hearing on Thursday follows a busy two-month stretch this summer during which the committee revealed a slew of damning information about the Trump-led effort to overturn the election, culminating with the Jan. 6 riot.

Here’s everything you need to know about what is expected to be the final hearing:

How to Watch the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

The ninth and final hearing is will take place in primetime on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Jan. 6 hearing can be streamed online on the committee’s YouTube page — as well as via the YouTube pages of many newspapers and other journalistic outlets.

Who Is Testifying During the Jan. 6 Committee Hearing?

The committee has not announced any witnesses for its final hearing, but it is expected to present evidence provided by a Danish film crew that followed longtime Trump ally Roger Stone in the days leading up to the Capitol riot. Stone has been connected to both the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, both violent extremist militias who have been slapped with sedition charges for their role in the riot.

Stone may have been working in conjunction with the White House. The committee revealed over the summer that Trump instructed Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to get in touch with Stone, as well as former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, on Jan. 5.

The committee is also expected to reveal information about what the Secret Service was and wasn’t doing on Jan. 6. The agency has come under scrutiny for allegedly deleting text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. The committee subpoenaed the Secret Service for the messages in July. NBC News reported this week that the committee has since obtained over one million electronic communications sent before and on Jan. 6.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told CNN earlier this week that the committee will present “pretty surprising” new material on Thursday.

When Is the Next Jan. 6 Committee Hearing?

This is it, folks. The committee still has to release a comprehensive report of its findings, however. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said last month that it will do so before the end of the year. “We’re like Cinderella at midnight,” he told CBS. “Our license runs out at the end of the year, but under House Resolution 503, that’s a significant part of our responsibility, to report to the American people about how to prevent coups, insurrections, political violence and attacks on our democratic process going forward.”