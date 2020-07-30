How to Watch Congressman John Lewis’ Funeral

Civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis will be laid to rest Thursday morning with a service at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district for 33 years.

Former presidents Barack Obama — who will deliver the eulogy — George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are expected to attend and speak at the funeral, which will be available to stream live via the PBS News Hour YouTube video above, as well as CBS, Bounce and other news sites. The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EST.

Following Lewis’ death July 17th at the age of 80 — as part of a six-day “celebration of life” — his body lay in state in his hometown of Troy, Alabama. He then took a final trip across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, the same bridge he crossed on March 7th, 1965, “Bloody Sunday,” in the march to Montgomery. Lewis’ casket was also placed in the U.S. Capitol earlier this week — where Joe Biden paid respect — as well as the state capitols of Alabama and Georgia.

On Thursday, the New York Times printed a farewell piece penned by Lewis in the weeks before his death to be published on the day of his funeral. “While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me,” Lewis wrote. “You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity.”