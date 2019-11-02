Smugglers Use Household Tool to Easily Penetrate Trump’s ‘Virtually Impenetrable’ Wall

During a September unveiling ceremony for the newly built section of President Donald Trump’s wall in Otay Mesa, California, the president claimed that his wall was unscalable, even by professional mountain climbers. That, like many of Trump’s fables, was easily proven to be a false claim. And now his other boasts about his pet project have also fallen flat.

During the past few months Mexican gangs have been sawing through new sections of the president’s wall using a household tool that is commercially available to everyone, according to the Washington Post.

Fitted with “specialized blades” the $100 saws are able to remove portions of the wall in just minutes. Once a single steel-and-concrete bollard is cut through, a big enough section can be easily pushed out of the way for people and drugs to pass. Additionally, the Post also reported that smugglers have been using makeshift ladders to go over the new sections.

This news flies in the face of Trump’s continuous wall boasting, claiming they are “virtually impenetrable” and the inner-structure makes them the “Rolls-Royce” of walls. Just last week while bragging to supporters in Pittsburgh Trump made a laughable assertion that his administration is “building a wall in Colorado.” The blowback was quick. So, Trump took to Twitter and wrote that he was “kidding.”

“The cartels will continue to innovate, and they’re not just going to leave San Diego because the wall gets better. That’s life on the border,” former U.S. Border Patrol chief, Ronald Vitiello, told the Post.

Trump promised countless times that the wall would be paid for by Mexico, but taxpayers have footed the bill to the tune of $10 billion so far.