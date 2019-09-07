House Set to Take Major Step Toward Impeachment Hearings Next Week

With a majority of House Democrats now supporting an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Wednesday on a resolution that would establish parameters and procedures for future hearings.

According to Politico, the coming resolution was discussed by committee Democrats during a Friday conference call, and a draft is expected to be released on Monday.

CNN also reported that the resolution will cover how Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler will conduct the possible hearings and how the panel might deal with secret grand jury information and closed door sessions.

The number of House Democrats calling for an impeachment investigation has grown to 134, a majority, with most putting aside whether or not the move is politically advantageous. Last month during a town hall in her home district, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who flipped her seat from red to blue, told a constituent who said “impeachment was a mistake” and would help reelect Trump, “I came out in favor of impeaching Donald Trump because no American, especially not a democratically elected President, can be above the rule of law.” Porter’s response drew applause from the hundreds in attendance, according to CNN.

The congresswoman continued, “I was one of the first people who flipped a seat to come out on this. People said, ‘Well, you know, this might be risky. You might not get reelected.’ I said I’m here to do what’s right.”