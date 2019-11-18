House Democrats Investigating Whether Trump Lied to Mueller

House general counsel Douglas Letter on Monday told a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., that President Donald Trump is being investigated for lying to former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Letter’s statement came during arguments where Congress is seeking secret grand jury evidence from the Mueller report in connection to the impeachment inquiry.

The House is seeking this evidence after Trump associate Roger Stone was found guilty of seven felonies last week, one of which was lying to investigators. Information stemming from Stone’s trial has raised questions about the president’s written replies to Mueller regarding prior knowledge of the stolen emails obtained by Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to testimony from Rick Gates, former Trump deputy campaign chairman, Gates was in the car with Trump when the then-candidate took a phone call from Stone in mid-2016. During the call, Gates said, Stone told Trump that more stolen Democratic National Committee emails would be released by Wikileaks days after the organization published the first batch.

At trial, prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky asked Gates, “After Mr. Trump got off the phone with Mr. Stone, what did Mr. Trump say?”

Gates replied, “He indicated more information would be coming.”

But in his written testimony to Mueller, Trump said: “I do not recall being told during the campaign that Roger Stone or anyone associated with my campaign had discussions with any of the entities named in the question regarding the content or timing of release of hacked emails.”

Letter, the general counsel, said they are looking to discover, “Did the president lie? Was the president not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation.” He added, ”The House is trying to determine whether the current president should remain in office. This is unbelievably serious and it’s happening right now, very fast.”

Letter also told the court that Trump’s personal attorney lawyer Michael Cohen’s earlier conviction needs to be considered while arguing for the release of information from the Mueller report.

“We have at least two people who have already been convicted of lying to Congress. And what are they lying about? They’re lying about things that go directly to the Mueller report,” Letter said, “There is evidence, very sadly, that the president might have provided untruthful answers.”