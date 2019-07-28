A Flurry of House Democrats Announce Support for Impeachment Inquiry

With seemingly no real public momentum following Robert Mueller’s testimony, a flurry of Democratic House members announced their support for an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Following Friday’s lawsuit filed by members of the House Judiciary Committee in order to unseal grand jury evidence stemming from Robert Mueller’s investigation, an action required to access documents needed to start an impeachment inquiry, four Democratic House members from Washington state publicly announced their support for impeachment.

All four released statements via Twitter: Congressman Denny Heck (D-WA), Representative Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Congressman Derek Kilmer (D-WA) and Representative Kim Schrier (D-WA).

“First, there is no question that the President encouraged, welcomed and benefited from the interference of a foreign adversary in our 2016 election. Furthermore, he has both refused to fully acknowledge it occurred and even suggested he might welcome such interference again,” Heck said in his statement.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler appeared on ABC News’ This Week and spoke about the lawsuit and the impeachment inquiry, saying, “We have impeachment resolutions before the committee. We are conducting investigations to determine whether we should report those… to the House, or whether we should draft our own and report them to the House.”

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler: "We have impeachment resolutions before the committee. We are conducting investigations to determine whether we should report those … to the House or whether we should draft our own and report them to the House" https://t.co/lo2HID3X1E pic.twitter.com/kC6JoKlOsk — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 28, 2019

The number of House Democrats that stand in support of an impeachment inquiry now stands at 105. Although, importantly, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others among the Democratic leadership remain holdouts.