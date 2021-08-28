‘Hospitals Are Overrun’ as U.S. Covid Patients More Than Double in Past Month

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 surpassed 100,000 nationwide this week, more than doubling the amount of those admitted last month and marking the second time rates have been this high throughout the pandemic, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the staggering numbers have been caused by the highly contagious Delta variant strains, leaving hospitals overwhelmed.

Covid deaths have increased in 42 U.S. states in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that for the week ending on August 19, more than one in five cases (22.4 percent) were in children, who seem to be more vulnerable to the Delta strain than the original strain of the virus.

Florida has been leading the nation in average hospitalizations for the virus this week with 15,818 hospitalized Covid-19 patients as the state is seeing more cases than ever before. Texas is not far behind and is approaching its earlier peak, reached in January this year, as the state reaches a seven-day average of 13,114 people hospitalized with the virus.

In Alabama, one of the least vaccinated states in the country, Covid-19 death rates are soaring so much so that health officials have been forced to use mobile trailers to house bodies.

“We have enough people dying in such numbers in these locations that there is no room to put these bodies,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “We are really in a crisis situation. I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this.”

In Nebraska, several hospitals have had to pause elective surgeries due to a shortage of hospital beds. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraskans to get the shot.

“Our best tool against the virus is getting vaccinated. Vaccines work. We’ve got lot of data from here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “They’re very effective at making sure you don’t get sick and keeping you out of the hospital and preventing those very severe reactions, including death.”