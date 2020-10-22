 Campaign Says Using Plexiglass at Debate Shows 'Bias' Against Trump - Rolling Stone
Campaign Says Using Plexiglass at Debate Shows ‘Bias’ Against Trump

“It’s my understanding that [the plexiglass] is going to remain. It’s not surprising, though. I mean, this commission is completely biased,” said Hogan Gidley

In a trainwreck of an interview, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley gave little insight into his candidate’s debate prep for Thursday night’s event but did share his thoughts on the well-known liberal bias of plexiglass.

After refusing to answer simple and fundamental pre-debate questions from MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson — like did the president prep and if so with whom — the host moved on and asked about some of the differences the second debate will feature.

Asked about the plexiglass dividers that have already been installed at the debate’s venue at Belmont University in Nashville, Gidley spun the safety measure into a partisan conspiracy to make the president look bad.

Host Hallie Jackson:
Let me ask you a couple of other debate pieces here, the plexiglass that has been put up on stage, as we’ve seen from inside the debate hall. Is the campaign comfortable with that? Will you allow that to remain?

Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley:
It’s my understanding that is going to remain. It’s not surprising, though. I mean, this commission is completely biased.

Jackson interrupted Gidley’s nonsensical claim and pointed out that the plexiglass has been put in place because of the pandemic and that muted microphones will be used because of Trump’s constant interrupting from the first debate. Jackson then asked, “What’s the problem?”

But Gidley was not there to answer questions, his agenda to use the pre-debate TV spot to bash Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden, was clear from the start.

Jackson pressed the secretary about Trump respecting the mute button, asking if the president will speak over Biden regardless.

Gidley would not commit to the president abiding by any rules, citing Trump’s “style” not to do so is what has made him successful.

Again Jackson interrupted Gidley’s filibuster answer, asking, “Please come back to the debate. Focus for me on that. Is the president going to allow a conversation to happen rather than what we saw the last time?”

Gidley returned to the plexiglass, saying, “Regardless of that glass, that can’t allow Joe Biden to hide from his record, and neither can a mute button.”

Gidley’s transparent bullshit ran throughout the interview and finally caused Jackson to cut it short.

Jackson called Gidley out for spreading lies about voter fraud when Gidley refused to answer whether Trump has confidence in his FBI director, who has stated that there was no proof of a widespread problem with voting. At that point, Jackson halted the interview, saying, “Nope, OK, I guess you’re not gonna answer that question then… We’ll leave it there.”

coronavirus, Donald Trump, Hogan Gidley

