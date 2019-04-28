×
Watch Hillary Clinton Read the Mueller Report Aloud, Including Trump’s ‘I’m F-cked’ Quote

“It would take a long time to record that… It would take lots and lots of lozenges,” she said of recording an audiobook of the document

Hillary Clinton and her husband, Bill Clinton, were featured in a video with Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper during which Hillary read from the Robert Mueller report. Among other things, the former presidential candidate quoted a portion of the report, reading aloud: “The president slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my god, this is terrible, this is the end of my presidency. I’m fucked.'”

The video was shown while the three attended a speaking event on Saturday in Washington, D.C. In the video, Klepper explained that for his new show he set out to help activist crowdfund across the country. So, he asked the Clintons to help find other worthwhile causes.

While the three looked on the internet for crowdsourcing options, Klepper came upon one that hoped to fund an audio book of the Mueller report read by Hillary Clinton, to which Clinton said, “Gosh, I would definitely contribute to that. It would take a long time to record that… It would take lots and lots of lozenges.”

Hillary then read a few lines from the report and Klepper jokingly interjected, telling her to read it “like you mean” and to “feel it.” Klepper added, “Imagine like you have a history with this.” Hillary then continued as melodramatic music was played over her voice. Then, with the best Trump impersonation she could muster, she read the portion where the president cursed.

Finally, with Bill Clinton nodding in approval, Klepper said, “I’d listen to that audiobook.”

