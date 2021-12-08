 Hillary Clinton Cries While Reading 2016 Victory Speech - Rolling Stone
Hillary Clinton Cries While Reading Her Unused 2016 Victory Speech in New Clip

The former first lady and secretary of State read the address out loud for the first time for an upcoming MasterClass session

Kory Grow

Hillary Clinton participates in the Hulu "Hillary" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Hillary Clinton participates in the Hulu "Hillary" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hillary Clinton participates in the Hulu "Hillary" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Hillary Clinton welled up while reading the speech she would have given if she had won the 2016 presidential election in a clip from her upcoming MasterClass session. “I’ve never shared this with anybody,” she said in the clip, which premiered on the Today show. “I’ve never read this out loud. But it helps to encapsulate who I am, what I believe in, and what my hopes were for the kind of country that I want for my grandchildren, and that I want for the world, that I believe in that is America at its best.”

With nearly five years of hindsight, the words she read seem like something out of an alternate-universe sci-fi series, as she describes her would-be win as a rebuke of many of the divisive policies Trump implemented while in office. The full clip can be seen on the Today show’s website.

“My fellow Americans, today you sent a message to the whole world,” she read. “Our values endure. Our democracy stands strong. And our motto remains: e pluribus unum — ‘out of many, one.’ We will not be defined only by our differences. We will not be an ‘us versus them’ country. The American dream is big enough for everyone. Through a long, hard campaign, we were challenged to choose between two very different visions for America. How we grow together, how we live together, and how we face a world full of peril and promise together.

“Fundamentally, this election challenged us to decide what it means to be an American in the 21st century,” she continued. “And for reaching for a unity, decency, and what President Lincoln called ‘the better angels of our nature.’ We met that challenge.”

Clinton also talked about becoming the first female president and the chasm between Democratic and Republican ideologies. “If you dig deep enough through all the mud of politics, eventually you hit something hard and true,” she said. “A foundation of fundamental values that unite us as Americans. You proved that today.” She also became emotional while thinking about what her becoming president would have meant to her mother.

The scene comes from the former first lady and secretary of state’s talk about the power of resilience for her MasterClass lesson. Clinton’s full MasterClass seminar, part of the “MasterClass Presents the White House Series,” will come out Thursday. One featuring Bill Clinton talking about inclusion and leadership will come out next and another installment with George W. and Laura Bush will come out next year. Madeleine Albright and Condoleeza Rice also contribute to the series.

