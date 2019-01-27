Hillary Clinton Reportedly Has Not Ruled Out a 2020 Run

As Democratic candidates announce their intent to run against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, none yet has really been a surprise. But, according to CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, one unexpected contender may still enter the race: Hillary Clinton.

“Clinton is telling people that she’s not closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020,” Zeleny said on Inside Politics. “I’m told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying ‘Look, I’m not closing the doors to this.'”

Stone was indicted Friday for, among other things, communicating with Wikileaks at the direction of a senior Trump campaign official. Wikileaks, of course, was the organization that made public a cache of emails hacked from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

Zeleny, a White House correspondent, was careful to clarify that this news “does not mean that there’s a campaign-in-waiting, or a plan in the works.” But, Clinton is considering it.

“Most losing presidential candidates never totally close the doors to running for president [again],” Zeleny said. “But I think we have to at least leave our mind open to the possibility that she is still talking about it. She wants to take on Trump. Could she win a Democratic primary to do it? I don’t know the answer to that.”

To win a primary, Clinton would face opponents on her left—and not just Bernie Sanders. She will also be up against other female candidates like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, whom Clinton has reportedly met with recently, presumably as they courted Clinton for her endorsement.