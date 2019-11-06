Watch Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Play ‘Face Your Mother’ on ‘Corden’

If you ever wondered how well Hillary and Chelsea Clinton know each other James Corden has the answer. The Late Late Show host brought the mother and daughter together to play a round of “Face Your Mother,” a segment where guests have to get matching answers to personal questions.

In the clip, Corden explains the rules and confirms, “Now, no cheating here. No spying. No looking.” The game kicks off with the question, “Chelsea, you have been traveling to promote your new book. What’s your mum’s most annoying travel habit?” Hillary responds with “My Bucky,” which turns out to be a special neck pillow she can’t be without “like a stuffed animal.” Chelsea disagrees, citing her mom’s worst travel habit as laughing out loud at movies on planes.

For the next question Corden ask Hillary for the most mischievous thing Chelsea did as a teenager in the White House. Chelsea writes, “Nothing,” telling Corden, “I was perfect.” But Hillary’s got a different story. Apparently Chelsea often ordered pizza with her friends and caused a lot of issues with the Secret Service. The pair also have to respond to what Hillary is bad at (singing and baking) and which of them is more high maintenance (both of them).

The pair also crashed Corden’s monologue and sat down for an interview with Corden to discuss their new book The Book of Gutsy Women. During the monologue the Clintons had some choice jokes about President Trump and Sean Spicer. “I am really fed up with your Trump jokes every single night,” Hillary quipped. “If anyone should be telling Trump jokes it’s me.”