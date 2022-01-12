Herschel Walker Promoted a Non-Existent ‘Dry Mist’ That Could ‘Kill Any Covid on Your Body’ in Resurfaced Interview

Former NFL player and current Georgia GOP Senate candidate Hershel Walker promoted a “dry mist” that promised to “kill any Covid on your body” in an interview on Glenn Beck’s podcast during the summer of 2020.

“Do you know right now, I have something that [you can bring] into a building, that will clean you of Covid, as you walk through this, this dry mist?” Walker told Beck in August 2020, months before vaccines became available. The comments were surfaced Wednesday by The Daily Beast.

“As you walk through the door, it will kill any Covid on your body,” Walker promised of the “dry spray,” adding, “EPA-, FDA-approved. When you leave, it will kill the virus as you leave, this here product.”

Walker then implied that the government was trying to keep the miracle spray secret from the public. “Do you know? You know they don’t wanna talk about that,” he said. “They don’t wanna hear about that.” Walker did not identify who “they” might be. It was at this point that Beck, perhaps realizing the rabbit hole Walker was going down, quickly changed the topic. Beck made sure, however, to claim the government was “teaching us to be controlled” with Covid precautions.

“I look at it and there’s something more going on,” Beck said.

Currently, no known “dry spray” product exists for the human body that can stop someone from catching Covid. In 2020, the EPA did approve the use of liquid spray disinfectants that can kill the virus, but those were only for use on hard nonporous surfaces, not someone’s skin. “The products included in EPA’s list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) are for use on surfaces, not humans,” the agency said on its website.

Walker has so far refused to say whether he is vaccinated against Covid-19.

Walker has drawn plenty of support from Republicans, including Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), despite his approach to Covid and a number of other issues. An Associated Press report published in July uncovered a number of incidents from his past, including repeated threats he allegedly made on his ex-wife’s life. Cindy Grossman married Walker in 1983 and filed for divorce in 2001, pointing to his “physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior.” In 2005, Grossman sought a protective order against Walker, which a judge granted, that also prevented Walker from possessing guns for a time, the AP reported. A Walker spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this past August that Walker “emphatically denies” Grossman’s claims. “These baseless allegations are surfacing a decade later purely for political mudslinging, which is irresponsible and wrong,” the spokesperson said.

Walker is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was sent to the Senate by a special election last year.