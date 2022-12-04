Barack Obama’s Werewolf Jokes Appear to Have Hurt Herschel Walker’s Feelings

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker fails to see the humor in former president Barack Obama’s jokes about Walker’s preference to be a werewolf rather than a vampire.

Appearing on Fox News, the candidate claimed Obama did not “tell the whole story” when joking about comments Walker made in November where he said, “I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: A werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So, I don’t want to be a vampire anymore. I want to be a werewolf.”

The remarks prompted Obama to joke this past week at a campaign event for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia’s Dec. 6 run-off election. “Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues of great importance to the people of Georgia, like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” Obama said. “This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself … when I was seven.”

“Well, what’s sad is they’re always trying to mislead people,” Walker told Fox host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday after Obama poked fun at his comments. “That’s the same as you listening to… Obama talking about I’m talking about vampires and werewolves… Why don’t they tell the whole story?”

Walker discussed his internal would-you-rather werewolf vs. vampire debate in the context of recalling a movie he said he had watched about a vampire. He concluded his story by talking about the importance of faith because in the movie, he said, a person who did not believe in God tried to kill a vampire with a cross and failed because they didn’t have faith. On Fox, Walker said, “The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and do your job, having faith to get things done. So they don’t tell you the whole story.”

During the Fox interview, Walker also celebrated the news that President Joe Biden will lift the Covid vaccine mandate for members of the military, calling the mandate “treason.”

“I said if they did a mandate like this, I thought it was treason. Our military is our strength. I believe in there’s strength through peace,” said Walker, the same person who once promoted a non-existent miracle “dry” body spray that he claimed could “kill any Covid on your body.”