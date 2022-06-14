 Herschel Walker Has a Secret Son He Doesn't See: Report - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Post Malone Cover Pearl Jam's 'Better Man' on 'Howard Stern'
Home Politics Politics News

Herschel Walker Has a Secret Son He Doesn’t See: Report

Trump-endorsed Georgia Senate candidate who said a “fatherless home is a major, major problem” is apparently an absentee dad himself

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Herschel Walker Has a Secret Son He Doesn't See: ReportHerschel Walker Has a Secret Son He Doesn't See: Report

Herschel Walker speaks after his Republican Primary wins on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta. Walker will represent the Republican Party in its efforts to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.

Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Herschel Walker — the former Heisman Trophy winner and current Trump-endorsed Georgia Senate candidate who has taken issue with “fatherless households” and considers himself an exemplary dad — apparently has a secret son, according to Daily Beast.

“‘And I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,’ the former football player said in a September 2020 interview on The Charlie Kirk Show. He added that he had been ‘like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers.”

He has also touted his own dedication to parenthood, telling right-wing internet personalities Diamond and Silk that if you have “a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman… you don’t leave the child.”

Related Stories

Herschel Walker's Response to the Uvalde Shooting Was Incoherent. So Is His Senate Bid
Herschel Walker Appears to Have Been Lying About His Business Record, Too

Related Stories

100 GREATEST MUSIC VIDEOS
The 100 Greatest Music Videos
How Guns N' Roses Formed

Walker, who has a 22-year-old son Christian whom he coparents with his ex-wife and current wife, apparently failed to acknowledge during those interviews that he has another son who was born about a decade ago. The name of the son and the mother were not shared by the Daily Beast citing privacy reasons, but the second son is reported to live around 1,500 miles away from Walker’s Texas home and the mother apparently took Walker to court after the birth of their son to establish a declaration of paternity and child support.

Per the report, the paternity suit was not settled until the child was more than two-years-old, and a source claimed to the Daily Beast that Walker has not been active in that son’s life and they are estranged, though he has sent Christmas and birthday presents.

Beyond his apparent hypocrisy around parenting, the senatorial candidate has been caught compulsively lying, repeatedly claiming his company employs hundreds of people, brings in $70-$80 million a year, and owns a chicken processing division — none of which is true; he doesn’t believe in evolution, he has a history of abusive and threatening behavior towards those close to him, including his ex-wife Cindy Grossman, who filed a protective order against her ex-husband in 2005, and a laundry list of other concerning issues.

Walker is running against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

In This Article: Herschel Walker

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.