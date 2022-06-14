Herschel Walker Has a Secret Son He Doesn’t See: Report

Herschel Walker — the former Heisman Trophy winner and current Trump-endorsed Georgia Senate candidate who has taken issue with “fatherless households” and considers himself an exemplary dad — apparently has a secret son, according to Daily Beast.

“‘And I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,’ the former football player said in a September 2020 interview on The Charlie Kirk Show. He added that he had been ‘like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers.”

He has also touted his own dedication to parenthood, telling right-wing internet personalities Diamond and Silk that if you have “a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman… you don’t leave the child.”

Walker, who has a 22-year-old son Christian whom he coparents with his ex-wife and current wife, apparently failed to acknowledge during those interviews that he has another son who was born about a decade ago. The name of the son and the mother were not shared by the Daily Beast citing privacy reasons, but the second son is reported to live around 1,500 miles away from Walker’s Texas home and the mother apparently took Walker to court after the birth of their son to establish a declaration of paternity and child support.

Per the report, the paternity suit was not settled until the child was more than two-years-old, and a source claimed to the Daily Beast that Walker has not been active in that son’s life and they are estranged, though he has sent Christmas and birthday presents.

Beyond his apparent hypocrisy around parenting, the senatorial candidate has been caught compulsively lying, repeatedly claiming his company employs hundreds of people, brings in $70-$80 million a year, and owns a chicken processing division — none of which is true; he doesn’t believe in evolution, he has a history of abusive and threatening behavior towards those close to him, including his ex-wife Cindy Grossman, who filed a protective order against her ex-husband in 2005, and a laundry list of other concerning issues.

Walker is running against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.