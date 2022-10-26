Woman (A Different One) Says Herschel Walker Drove Her to Get an Abortion

Herschel Walker drove a woman to get an abortion in 1993, the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, claimed in a press conference on Wednesday with high-powered lawyer Gloria Allred.

“Herschel Walker is a hypocrite, and he is not fit to be a U.S. senator,” the woman said, noting that she was not revealing her identity in order to protect herself, her family, and her livelihood. “Herschel Walker says he is against women getting abortions, but he pressured me to have one. I am coming forward now because I heard Herschel deny claims by another woman who said he paid for her abortion.”

The woman recounted the particulars of her six-year affair Georgia Senate candidate, claiming they met in the 1980s when Walker was playing football. She said the romantic relationship began in Dallas, and that Walker regularly said he loved her and even promised her he was going to divorce his wife to be with her. The woman says she became pregnant in 1993 despite being on birth control, and that Walker convinced her to get an abortion and gave her money for it. She says she went to get one but didn’t follow through with it, after which an upset Walker pressured her to go back.

“He then drove me to the clinic the following day and waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out,” she said. “He then drove me to get medications and supplies as described, and then drove me home. I was devastated because I felt like I had been pressured into having an abortion.”

The revelation comes just weeks after the Daily Beast reported that Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker denied the report while promising to sue the outlet the following morning. The lawsuit never materialized, and Walker’s story about his relationship with the woman — who has said she later had a child with Walker — hasn’t been coherent. “Everything has been a lie,” one of Walker’s sons, Christian, said in the wake of the Daily Beast’s report. “Family values people: He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”

Walker has been running as a stridently anti-choice candidate, and has equated abortion to murder. He’s shifted his position here, as well. Walker said as recently as August that he opposed any exceptions to an abortion ban, but when pressed during a debate this month about supporting a national abortion ban without, he denied he did. Walker also said in a recent interview that he would support Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill to ban abortion nationwide, despite saying seconds earlier in same interview that he thinks the issue should be left up to states.

Walker’s confused abortion stance — as well as his past facilitating them, allegedly — is only one of several troubling issues with is campaign, which has been rocked by scandal, hypocrisy, and a blatant unfitness for office atypical for such a high-profile election. Walker appears to have been caught lying about everything from his education to his business record to how many children he has. He’s rejected evolutionary science, and trotted out a series of bizarre claims about climate change, including that America’s “good air” is floating over to China and being replaced by China’s “bad air.” Walker’s past is also filled with concerning incidents, including allegedly holding a gun to his then-wife’s head and threatening to “blow her brains out.” The list goes on.

Nevertheless, Republicans have lined up behind Walker because they know he’ll do what they tell him to do once he’s in the Senate. Sens. Tom Cotton and Tim Scott appeared with him at a campaign event shortly after it was reported that he paid for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion, and Trump has continued to reaffirm his support while bashing the media for reporting on Walker. “They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past,” the former president said in a statement earlier this month. “It’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election.”