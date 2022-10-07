Herschel Walker Asked Girlfriend to Have a Second Abortion: Report

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion in 2009 is now revealing that the Republican senate candidate from Georgia urged her to have a second one.

On Friday, Walker’s ex-girlfriend told New York Times that Walker asked her to terminate her pregnancy in 2011, but she refused, kept the baby, and ended her relationship with Walker. She also claims that Walker has been absent from the child’s life.

“As a father, he’s done nothing. He does exactly what the courts say, and that’s it,” she told the newspaper. “He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you’re going to run for office, you need to own your life.”

The Times confirmed details with custody records in New York family court and interviewed the woman’s friend, who corroborated the ex-girlfriend’s details. The newspaper also corroborated The Daily Beast‘s account that Walker paid her $700 as reimbursement for a $575 abortion, along with a “Get well” card that read, “Pray you are feeling better.”

A spokesperson for Walker did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. (The woman told The Daily Beast earlier this week that Walker had fathered her child.)

Walker has refuted the woman’s account of the 2009 abortion, calling the her claim a “flat-out” lie and saying that he “had no idea” who the woman is.

Donald Trump, Newt Gingrich, and other Republicans have defended the candidate following the Beast investigation. “You know, he’s been through a long, tough period. He suffered a lot of concussions coming out of football,” Gingrich told Fox News.

Back in June, Walker admitted to having two secret children after noting in a 2020 interview that a “fatherless home is a major, major problem.” (He allegedly has four children total.)

Trump’s pick for Senate in Georgia riled other family members with his denials. His son Christian Walker spoke out after the abortion news broke, taking to Twitter on Monday to lambast his father, who didn’t heed the warnings from Christian and others in his family that he should not run for office “because we all knew (some of) his past.”

On Tuesday, the younger Walker alleged in a video he posted on Twitter that his father lied about not paying for an abortion, and more. “Everything has been a lie,” Christian said. He added: “​​Family values people: He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”