Here’s What Else Happened in the World While Mueller Was Testifying

Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees dominated the news cycle Wednesday, offering five-plus hours of testimony that marked the former special counsel’s first significant public appearance.

But as Mueller testified on Wednesday, the rest of the world continued to turn. Here’s some of what happened:

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló is on his way out

After 10 days of protests triggered by a damning corruption probe and leaked messages showing, among other things Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló joking about Hurricane Maria casualties, the embattled head of the U.S. territory is expected to resign, according to San Juan’s El Nuevo Dia.

If he doesn’t, lawmakers aim to remove him from office anyway. On Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that the Puerto Rican legislature is set to being impeachment proceedings.

We may have less time than previously thought to take action to combat the climate crisis

Achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 is great and all, but we may only have 18 months to take decisive action to combat the climate crisis, according to a report from the BBC that references comments made by climate scientists in 2017. “The climate math is brutally clear: While the world can’t be healed within the next few years, it may be fatally wounded by negligence until 2020,” said Potsdam Climate Institute founder Hans Joachim Schellnhuber.

Iran and the United Kingdom are talking about how to de-escalate tension

Tension has been building between Iran and the United Kingdom after each nation captured a ship from the other. Now, they’re trying to talk it out.

“We do not seek the continuation of tension with some European countries,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. “If Britain steps away from the wrong actions in Gibraltar, they will receive an appropriate response from Iran.”

The news of the talks comes after both nations had threatened retaliation.

The United Kingdom is threatening "serious consequences" if its oil tanker isn't released by Iran pic.twitter.com/OHKNdaq78Y — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) July 21, 2019

A federal court declined to block the Trump administration’s latest assault on asylum

Earlier this month the Trump administration proposed a rule that would effectively ban Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the United States. On Wednesday, a federal judge upheld the new rule in court, though the legal battle will likely continue.

And, sadly, is has been confirmed that Rutger Hauer, the Dutch actor best known for his turn as the replicant Roy Batty in Blade Runner, died last Friday at his home. He was 75.