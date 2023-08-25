Trump Co-Defendant Deemed Flight Risk, Denied Bond

Trump and the 18 co-defendants in his Georgia election interference RICO case all met the deadline to surrender to authorities for arrest on Friday, and while most of them were released from the Fulton County jail on bail, one remains in custody.

Harrison Floyd, a former marine who was associated with the group “Blacks For Trump,” was charged earlier this month with three counts related to his alleged participation in a racketeering scheme to meddle with the 2020 election results and his harassment of campaign worker Ruby Freeman.

During a court appearance Friday, Floyd appeared without an attorney and claimed that he could not afford to hire one. The court countered that he did not qualify for the services of a Georgia public defender, which are granted or denied following an application and eligibility review. Judge Emily Richardson informed Floyd that she would not be granting his release on bond at that moment.

“There are grounds for bond to be denied at this point,” Richardson told Floyd. “I’m going to go ahead and find that you are a risk to commit additional felonies and a potential risk to flee the jurisdiction. So I’m going to deny bond, but a full consideration of bond will be addressed.”

Floyd's case has been assigned to Judge Scott McAfee.

When the bond wasn’t granted, the co-defendant objected and argued he had presented himself to authorities for his surrender in a timely manner. “I got on a plane, I voluntarily came here,” Floyd said.

This is not Floyd’s first arrest. In Maryland, he was charged after allegedly assaulting an FBI agent in May. The agent had served him a subpoena related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s separate investigation into Trump’s efforts to interfere with the 2020 election.