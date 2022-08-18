Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman.

It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession or anything else.”

Hageman: There wasn’t a phone call… She called and left a very brief two second message.. All she said was hello Harriet.. She didn’t call and discuss any kind of concession.. pic.twitter.com/rlYiYaG2pS — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2022

This doesn’t appear to have been the case.

The Cheney campaign later released audio of a phone call the congresswoman placed to Hageman, proving that she did in fact concede her primary loss.

In the recording, which was provided to Politico, Cheney can be heard saying: “Hi, Harriet, Liz Cheney calling. It is about 8:13 on Tuesday the 16th, I’m calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thanks.”

EXCLUSIVE: I’ve obtained audio from the Cheney campaign of the concession voicemail Rep. Liz Cheney’s left for Harriet Hageman last night.



The audio contradicts the narrative Hageman gave on Hannity tonight that she “didn’t address any kind of concession or anything else.” https://t.co/SZTxyyEmTn pic.twitter.com/LodE9YVVIW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 18, 2022

A Hageman spokesperson provided a recording of the voicemail Cheney left to Politico, and, according to their description, “the message as played on-screen contains only Cheney’s two-word greeting before sound cuts off for more than 10 more seconds.”

This all begs the question: Why not just call back?