 Jan. 6 Defendant Gets 63 Months for Fire Extinguisher Assault - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next John Mayer's Lastest G-SHOCK Collab is Sold Out: Get These Similar Watches Instead
Home Politics Politics News

Rioter Who Attacked Cops With a Fire Extinguisher Slapped With Longest Jan. 6 Prison Sentence Yet

Robert Palmer was sentenced to over five years in prison for his actions, which he said were inspired by a “false narrative about a stolen election”

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Photo by: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 1/6/21 The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. was breached by thousands of protesters during a "Stop The Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The demonstrators were protesting the results of the 2020 United States presidential election where Donald Trump was defeated by Joe Biden. While there was a significant police presence attempting to keep the peace - including law enforcement officers and agents from The U.S. Capitol Police, The Virginia State Police, The Metropolitan Police of The District of Columbia, The National Guard, and The FBI - demonstrators used chemical irritants to breach the interior of The Capitol Building. This, while the Democratic Party gained control of The United States Senate - sweeping the Georgia Runoff Election and securing two additional seats. (Washington, D.C.)Photo by: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 1/6/21 The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. was breached by thousands of protesters during a "Stop The Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The demonstrators were protesting the results of the 2020 United States presidential election where Donald Trump was defeated by Joe Biden. While there was a significant police presence attempting to keep the peace - including law enforcement officers and agents from The U.S. Capitol Police, The Virginia State Police, The Metropolitan Police of The District of Columbia, The National Guard, and The FBI - demonstrators used chemical irritants to breach the interior of The Capitol Building. This, while the Democratic Party gained control of The United States Senate - sweeping the Georgia Runoff Election and securing two additional seats. (Washington, D.C.)

The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. was breached by thousands of protesters during a "Stop The Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump, on Jan. 6, 2021.

zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Robert Palmer apologized for acting upon a “false narrative about a stolen election” when he attacked police officers with a fire extinguisher during at the Capitol on Jan. 6. It didn’t save him from getting slapped with a a 63-month prison sentence on Friday, the longest to date among those who have been charged as a result of the riot.

Palmer said in court that he was “really, really ashamed of what I did,” and promised to “never, ever, ever” attend another political rally. He won’t for another five years and change, at least.

Arrested and charged shortly after his identity was revealed in a HuffPost story in March, Palmer pleaded guilty in October. His lawyer sought a sentence of 24 months behind bars. Unfortunately for Palmer, his case came before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former public defender who has voiced concerns that some Capitol rioters were getting off too easy.

Related Stories

'Law and Order' Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder
Washington, D.C., Is Suing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for Wreaking Havoc on Jan. 6

Related Stories

50 Greatest Movie Superheroes
How Guns N' Roses Formed

“There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government beyond sitting at home,” Chutkan said back in October while sentencing another Jan. 6 defendant to 45 days in prison even though federal prosecutors had requested three months of home confinement.

If there was a glimmer of hope that Palmer’s sentence would be on the lighter side, it was dashed when it came to light that Palmer wrote on his fundraising website that he had merely acted in self-defense. This conflicted with his comments about taking responsibility for his actions after pleading guilty, Judge Chutkan noted.

Palmer is among the more than 700 defendants who have been charged as a result of the Capitol riot. The longest prison term before Friday’s sentencing had been 41 months, a punishment shared by Scott Fairlamb, who assaulted a police officer, and Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman. The FBI is still searching for more than 350 individuals accused of crimes that day.

In This Article: Capitol Insurrection, Capitol Riot, Jan. 6

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.