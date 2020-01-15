 New Impeachment Evidence. What Did Lev Parnas Give House Investigators - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Beck, Jenny Lewis to Play Sean Penn's Haiti Benefit in Los Angeles Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

New Impeachment Evidence: ‘The Biden Case Will Be Investigated’

A handwritten note from Rudy Giuliani crony Lev Parnas looks like a smoking gun

By

Reporter

Tim Dickinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lev Parnas arrives to court in New York, . Parnas and Igor Fruman, close associates to U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, were arrested last month at an airport outside Washington while trying to board a flight to Europe with one-way tickets. They were later indicted by federal prosecutors on charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsification of recordsTrump Impeachment, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2019

Lev Parnas arrives to court in New York.

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Lev Parnas, an indicted crony of personal Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, has given House impeachment investigators a new cache of documents, including a handwritten note from the Ritz-Carlton in Vienna, Austria, that appears to document the plot to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Parnas, a naturalized American citizen born in the former Soviet Union, ran an enterprise called Fraud Guarantee and “assisted Mr. Giuliani in connection with his representation of President Trump,” according to a letter submitted to Congress by former Trump attorney John Dowd. (Dowd briefly represented Parnas, who now has a different lawyer.)

Parnas was arrested on campaign finance charges last October. He has since been collaborating with prosecutors and recently received court permission to share evidence with Congress, some of which was released Tuesday evening.

An introductory letter from Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff states that “a preliminary review” of the Parnas documents “further corroborates the findings and evidence related to the President’s scheme” to abuse his official powers for personal political gain. According to the letter, “Mr. Parnas produced handwritten notes on stationery from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Vienna, Austria, that appear directly related to the President’s scheme to press Ukraine to announce investigations beneficial to his reelection campaign.”

Related

Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigning in Keene NH
Mayor Pete's Middle Path
Trump's Impeachment Trial Is Set to Begin January 21st. Here's What to Expect

Related

Neil Young
Neil Young's Essential Albums
Springfield of Dreams: 150 Best 'Simpsons' Episodes

One note looks every bit like a smoking gun.

It reads: “get Zalensky [sic] to Annonce [sic] that the Biden case will Be Investigated.”

Volodymyr Zelensky is the president of Ukraine, whom Trump personally pressed to investigate Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a troubled Ukrainian energy company, Burisma. Pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens while withholding hundreds of millions in military aid from that country is the crux of the abuse of power charge for which Trump has been impeached.

The documents provided by Parnas separately reproduce a May 10th, 2019, letter from Giuliani to Zelensky, in which Giuliani sought a meeting with the Ukranian politician, then president-elect, “in my capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent.”

As Schiff underscores: “Mr. Giuliani’s letter makes clear that his trip, which he publicly described at the time as an effort to ‘meddle in an investigation,’ was undertaken with the knowledge and support of President Trump.”

Schiff’s letter can be read in full here.

The cache of documents is available in two parts here and here.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.