Grey Worm Actor Was Yelling ‘Mike Pence!’ While Filming Battle of Winterfell

Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to talk about the filming of “The Long Night,” the episode that aired this past Sunday, in which the humans defeated the Night King and his army of the dead.

During the interview, the creators revealed a nugget from filming: the actor who plays Grey Worm, Jacob Anderson, was told to improvise and yell orders to his soldiers in Valyrian, a fictional language from the show. But Anderson was so exhausted from the shoot, which lasted a grueling 55 days, the only thing he could think of was to shout “Mike Pence! Mike Pence! Mike Pence!”

As Weiss told Kimmel, “Halfway through, [director Miguel Sapochnik] starts yelling at Jacob to improvise something in Valyrian. Jacob was so tired and delirious and so out of it, all he could think to yell was, ‘Mike Pence! Mike Pence! Mike Pence!’”

Of filming the epic battle, Anderson told the Hollywood Reporter that filming was “like madness.”

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said. “And it felt like that while we were making it. It felt like madness. We were staring into the mouth of madness, and it was for a TV show.”

Sadly, America’s veep didn’t make the final cut. “In one of those scenes when Jacob is yelling and pointing, whatever he said was dubbed over,” Weiss said.