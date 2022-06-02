 Greg Steube Pulls Out Guns During House Hearing on Gun Safety - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Republican Pulls Out a Bunch of Guns During Hearing on Curbing Gun Violence

The House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the Protecting Our Kids Act grew contentious in a hurry

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, on October 26, 2021.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, on October 26, 2021.

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday debated recently introduced legislation called the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would prohibit people under 21 years old from buying semiautomatic guns and put restrictions on high capacity magazines, among other things.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who attended the hearing from his home by videoconference, used the opportunity to complain that at least three guns that he owns would be “banned” under the proposed law because lower capacity magazines don’t fit them. He decided to brandish them, too.

“I hope the gun is not loaded,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson (D-Texas).

“I’m at my house I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Steube responded.

“Their plans and intentions are clear,” Steube added of Democrats. “They want to take away law-abiding citizens’ ability to purchase the firearm of their choice. And don’t let them fool you that they are not attempting to take away your ability to purchase handguns. They are using the magazine ban to do it.”

The committee hearing — which is taking place the week after an 18-year-old who had legally bought two assault rifles shot and killed 19 Texas elementary schoolers and two teachers — was plenty contentious outside of the exchange between Steube and Jackson Lee. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) went right after Republicans for their pro-gun stance in the wake of the recent mass shootings. “To my Republican colleagues I ask, who are you here for?” he said. “Are you here for our kids or are you here for the killers?”

 

“[Republicans] say that laws don’t work, but they have no problem crafting laws taking away a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decision,” Swalwell said later, describing this as one instance of the GOP playing “carnival games.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) was none too pleased with Swalwell’s speech. “How dare you?” a riled-up Gohmert said. “You think we don’t have hearts?”

Gohmert then pointed the finger at Democrats, claiming that America’s crime-ridden cities are controlled by Democrats. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (R-Pa.) later noted that Pennsylvania’s Republican legislature has “for decades blocked city leadership from passing the type of common-sense gun safety laws we are considering today.”

In This Article: Greg Steube, Gun control

