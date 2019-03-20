88-Year-Old Mike Gravel Is the Latest Teen Sensation

Mike Gravel was a Democratic senator from Alaska from 1969-1981. He’s currently 88-years-old and, reportedly, thinking about running for president. Kind of.

On Tuesday night, “#Gravel2020” popped up out of nowhere on the long-dormant @MikeGravel Twitter account. A few minutes later, a post laid out what it claimed were Gravel’s presidential intentions. “I am considering running in the 2020 Democratic primary,” it read. “The goal will not be to win, but to bring a critique of American imperialism to the Democratic debate stage. The website (mikegravel.org) is under construction. Official announcement will be in the coming days.”

I am considering running in the 2020 Democratic primary. The goal will not be to win, but to bring a critique of American imperialism to the Democratic debate stage. The website (https://t.co/j5qZdJoH7S) is under construction. Official announcement will be in the coming days. — Senator Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) March 20, 2019

The homepage of Gravel’s bare-bones website includes a little more information: “Sen. Gravel is committed to ending America’s imperial policies (especially in Venezuela and Iran), rescheduling cannabis, fundamentally reforming our politics through direct democracy, abolishing mass surveillance on American citizens, prioritizing climate change, dismantling America’s carceral state, and building a foreign policy free of undue influence by Israel and Saudi Arabia.”

An exploratory committee has also been formed, with the group filing a statement of organization to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

The @MikeGravel Twitter account has tweeted over 100 times since the initial sort-of-announcement, and done so with social media acumen uncharacteristic of an 88-year-old former politician.

The account has also fired off several scathing attacks of Gravel’s prospective opponents, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who “kept innocent men on death row”; Joe Biden, who “voted for the Iraq War”; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who likes to “abuse American workers”; and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who “invented a drug dealer friend (and voted with Big Pharma).” The account also attacked Booker’s “melodramatic” performance during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing last year while touting Gravel reading the Pentagon Papers into the congressional record in 1971. Meanwhile, the account seems to favor Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), candidates it wants push “toward more sensible views on political reform and foreign policy through the debate.”

.@CoryBooker melodramatically declared releasing inconsequential files on Brett Kavanaugh his "Spartacus moment." This is me, in 1971, reading the Pentagon Papers into the record for hours on end, risking expulsion from the Senate. That's real courage, Cory. pic.twitter.com/DE2gQs3Huj — Senator Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) March 20, 2019

The only problem is that Gravel doesn’t appear to have any direct involvement in the Twitter account, the website or the exploratory committee. On Tuesday night, Zach Montellaro of Politico was able to get in touch with the former senator, who admitted that the strange pre-campaign is the effort of “a group of students” who want Gravel to shake up the Democratic primary. Montellaro made clear that the students are not trolling and that the effort to convince Gravel to seek the nomination is sincere.

I just got off the phone with Sen. @MikeGravel (I'm not joking). "It is a group of students … who have the idea I should run. … They're working on that, they're going to be coming out here to California to meet with me." — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) March 20, 2019

Splinter shed some more light on the campaign Wednesday morning, reporting that it was put together by New York high school student David Oks. “My friends and I were encouraging him to consider running for president with the idea being that he would not try to contest any primaries, he would just try to get into the Democratic debates,” said Oks, adding that he speaks to Gravel daily about policy positions. Oks noted that Gravel is a “busy guy, he’s got family life, he’s writing a book,” but that given the success of the campaign’s launch, “things look favorable” regarding a potential decision to enter the race.

If Gravel were to enter the fray, it wouldn’t be the first time he sought the presidency. Gravel also ran in 2008 on an anti-interventionist platform similar to what was laid out on the Twitter account and website Tuesday night. His campaign fell flat pretty quickly, but it did yield a powerful DIY ad. If you don’t have the patience to sit through all three minutes, it features Gravel staring into the camera for about 70 seconds before turning around, picking up a medium-sized rock, tossing it into a lake and walking away wordlessly.

Montellaro reports that Gravel wants to meet with the students before he decides whether he is going to run again in 2020. “They need to persuade my wife,” he said.

This post has been updated.