Graham Warns McConnell: GOP Won’t Survive Impeachment

On the same day that the American voters’ voices were actualized, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham warned GOP leadership not to burn their outgoing president if they want to “survive.”

Wednesday on Fox, Graham was asked about Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s recent remarks that blamed former president Trump for the violence at the Capitol. McConnell said this week that, “The mob was fed lies,” and, “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.” Graham was also asked about McConnell’s reluctance to say that he won’t vote against impeachment.

“If this party is going to survive, we’ve got to realize that Donald Trump had a consequential presidency for conservatives, that he’s going to be the strongest voice in the party. I realize that and I appreciate that,” the Trump sycophant said.

Graham said that McConnell is wrong for blaming Trump for the mob violence.

“The people who broke into the Capitol are responsible for their actions. I’m not responsible. Trump’s not responsible,” Graham said, adding, “You think President Trump committed a crime? He can be prosecuted. Impeachment is a political exercise that will further divide the country and I think eventually destroy the United States.”

Graham said the GOP needs Trump to win in the future. And he believes that if the party tries to rid itself of Trump, it will backfire.

“Without Trump’s help [in 2022] we cannot take back the House and the Senate. With his help, I think we can… If you’re wanting to erase Donald Trump from the party, you’re going to get erased… ” Graham said. “This idea of moving forward without Donald Trump in the Republican Party is a disaster for the Republican Party.”

The strong cult member vibe that Graham gives off most times is likely about appeasing his base and maintaining his power. Although Trump became the least popular president Gallup has ever polled, an astounding 87 percent of Republicans approve of the job he did as president, and a deluded 74 percent don’t believe Biden won the election legitimately. At least from this interview, it appears Graham will continue to speak directly to Trump’s most fervent supporters.