 Paul Gosar Claims Credit for Covid Funding He Voted Against - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump Blames Netanyahu, Not Himself, for Failed Israel-Palestine Peace Deal
Home Politics Politics News

Paul Gosar Takes Credit for Covid Funding He Bashed as a ‘Democrat Spending Bonanza’

The far-right representative from Arizona voted against the American Rescue Plan. He’s now calling some of its funding “essential”

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Department of Justice on July 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. A group of far-right conservatives held a news conference to demand answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland on the status of prisoners being held in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Department of Justice on July 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. A group of far-right conservatives held a news conference to demand answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland on the status of prisoners being held in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Department of Justice on July 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Paul Gosar has repeatedly denounced the American Rescue Plan, a bill passed by Congress earlier this year to help Americans and businesses during the pandemic. Gosar labeled the plan, which cost $1.9 trillion, “a Democrat spending bonanza” and agreed with his colleague Matt Gaetz’s contention that it’s nothing more than “a trojan horse for socialism.” Gosar voted against the plan, of course, but in a Monday press release he happily took credit for a $32,000 American Rescue Plan grant that will help an Arizona airport clean and sanitize its facilities, calling the funds “essential.”

“I am pleased to announce that the City of Kingman will receive this critical funding for economic relief related to operational costs for cleaning and sanitizing the Kingman Airport to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Gosar wrote. “This funding is essential to maintaining safe and reliable air service to the community.”

Related Stories

'Threats Have Real Consequences': Gabby Giffords Speaks Out About Gosar Video
Only Two Republicans Voted to Punish Paul Gosar for Posting Cartoon Video in Which He Kills AOC

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time

Included in the release was a quote from Kingman Mayor Jen Miles thanking the Arizona representative for his “continued support.”

“We are grateful for Congressman Gosar’s continued support, and this funding will help with the ever-growing Kingman Municipal Airport operations,” Miles said.

Gosar and Miles’ offices did not immediately respond to a requests for comment from Rolling Stone.

As a refresher, here are some of the initiatives that were funded by the American Rescue Plan: $1,400 stimulus checks, increased child tax credits, extended unemployment insurance, rental assistance, and emergency funds for governments, in addition to funds for businesses. When Gosar voted against the plan, he called it a “supposed Covid relief bill” and claimed that the legislation “fails to compensate small and medium-sized businesses while providing only meager relief for the American people.” Not only did he vote against it, he proposed an amendment to give Americans $10,000 stimulus checks in an attempt to strip a number of other priorities from the bill.

As of Monday, Gosar seems pretty proud of that supposedly “meager relief.”

In This Article: COVID Rescue Plan, Paul Gosar

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.