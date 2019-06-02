GOP Senator Taunts Dems Over Impeachment: ‘Go to Amazon, Buy a Spine and Do It’

Republican Sen. John Kennedy from Louisiana decided to bring his folksy straight shooter act to CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday morning and shared his thoughts on a serious issue like impeaching the president of the United States in a childish, snarky way that seems more conducive to Fox News’s morning show Fox and Friends than what most consider a real news program. But here we are.

Host Margaret Brennan asked the senator if he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller should testify in front of Congress. After answering that question, Kennedy then pivoted into what seemed like a prepared comedy bit about Democrats and impeachment.

“Margaret, my Democratic friends have got to make a decision on impeachment. Now, I think impeachment will be a Sisyphean task,” he said. “It’ll be tough going in the Senate. Impeachment polls right up there with skim milk among the American people. But my advice to my Democratic friends is if you want to do it, go hard or go home. You know if you want to do it, go to Amazon online, buy a spine and do it. But go hard or go home. If you’re not going to do it, then let us get back to work.”

.@SenJohnKennedy tells Democrats to make a decision on impeachment: “Impeachment polls right up there with skim milk with the American people. But my advice to my Democratic friends is, if you want to do it, go hard or go home.” pic.twitter.com/3zKjCjZe5r — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 2, 2019

Do 41 percent of Americans like skim milk? Because that’s how many support impeaching the president, according to a new poll released on Sunday.

There is even more evidence from this weekend that people want Democrats to impeach. On Saturday, the crowd at the convention for California Democrats chanted “impeach” while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke. And today, House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, said he felt impeachment proceedings will eventually begin.

Kennedy’s schtick likely plays well in Louisiana, so maybe save the comedy material for the town halls, senator.