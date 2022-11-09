These Republicans Are Casting Doubt on Election Results and Refusing to Concede

Republicans spent much of Election Day planting seeds of suspicion about the integrity of the nation’s election systems. As the results began to trickle in, GOP candidates made it clear that they plan to harvest their crop, especially in races that remain undecided or where the margins were narrow.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, whose race against Democrat Katie Hobbs remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, took to the stage in Scottsdale, Arizona, to suggest the election may not have been on the level. “Two minutes into voting, we had people being told, ‘Well, you’re going to have to put your little ballot over here into another box,” she said, referencing technical issues at Maricopa County voting places earlier on Tuesday.

Lake added that “the fake media over there tried to tell us we were wrong for asking questions about our elections.”

Kari Lake is giving a speech in which she's winking and nodding at election conspiracy theories and indicating she won't accept defeat pic.twitter.com/1CnuBBWaNe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2022

Elsewhere in the country, two high-profile Republican gubernatorial candidates, both of whom spent their campaigns pushing 2020 election fraud conspiracies, have waited to concede their races despite the results being called by reputable networks.

“Have faith,” Doug Mastriano, said onstage in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. “We’re going to wait until every vote counts.” Mastriano has been trailing Democrat Josh Shapiro by double digits.

Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano (R) is not conceding to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro (D) despite every reputable network calling the race.



A supporter pops confetti in the front row. pic.twitter.com/UKJq75gSVu — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, a similar scene played out, with Tudor Dixon, whose loss to incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer has now been projected by multiple networks, telling supporters that “this race is going to be too close to call despite what Fox [News] thinks.”

GOP nominee for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon refuses to accept defeat: "This race is going to be too close to call, despite what Fox thinks." pic.twitter.com/x5JybQVjY1 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) November 9, 2022

Both Dixon and Mastriano have been staunch promoters of former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Mastriano was heavily involved in efforts to create a fake slate of electoral college electors in Pennsylvania in an effort to overturn the election results, and has indicated that as governor he would use his power to appoint Pennsylvania’s secretary of state — who oversees elections — in Republicans favor.

Similarly, Dixon boosted claims of fraud against Trump, indicating on multiple occasions that she believes “that there was enough fraud in the election that we have to be very concerned,” and that the extent of the unproven misconduct was enough to cost Trump the election.

By contrast, Democrat Tim Ryan gracefully conceded his loss for a seat in the Senate to Republican J.D. Vance late on Tuesday.

Tim Ryan: "I have the privilege to concede this race to JD Vance, bc the way this country operates is that when you lose an election you concede. You respect the will of the people. We can't have a system where if you win it's a legitimate election & if you lose someone stole it" pic.twitter.com/7BTPJAsVu0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2022

“The way this country operates is that when you lose an election you concede,” he said. “You respect the will of the people. We can’t have a system where if you win it’s a legitimate election and if you lose someone stole it.”