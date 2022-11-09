fbpixel
Here We Go Again

These Republicans Are Casting Doubt on Election Results and Refusing to Concede

As the midterms come to a close, conservative election deniers are having a hard time accepting reality
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Republicans spent much of Election Day planting seeds of suspicion about the integrity of the nation’s election systems. As the results began to trickle in, GOP candidates made it clear that they plan to harvest their crop, especially in races that remain undecided or where the margins were narrow. 

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, whose race against Democrat Katie Hobbs remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, took to the stage in Scottsdale, Arizona, to suggest the election may not have been on the level. “Two minutes into voting, we had people being told, ‘Well, you’re going to have to put your little ballot over here into another box,” she said, referencing technical issues at Maricopa County voting places earlier on Tuesday. 

Lake added that “the fake media over there tried to tell us we were wrong for asking questions about our elections.”

Elsewhere in the country, two high-profile Republican gubernatorial candidates, both of whom spent their campaigns pushing 2020 election fraud conspiracies, have waited to concede their races despite the results being called by reputable networks.

“Have faith,” Doug Mastriano, said onstage in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. “We’re going to wait until every vote counts.” Mastriano has been trailing Democrat Josh Shapiro by double digits.

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, a similar scene played out, with Tudor Dixon, whose loss to incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer has now been projected by multiple networks, telling supporters that “this race is going to be too close to call despite what Fox [News] thinks.” 

Both Dixon and Mastriano have been staunch promoters of former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Mastriano was heavily involved in efforts to create a fake slate of electoral college electors in Pennsylvania in an effort to overturn the election results, and has indicated that as governor he would use his power to appoint Pennsylvania’s secretary of state — who oversees elections — in Republicans favor. 

Similarly, Dixon boosted claims of fraud against Trump, indicating on multiple occasions that she believes “that there was enough fraud in the election that we have to be very concerned,” and that the extent of the unproven misconduct was enough to cost Trump the election. 

By contrast, Democrat Tim Ryan gracefully conceded his loss for a seat in the Senate to Republican J.D. Vance late on Tuesday. 

“The way this country operates is that when you lose an election you concede,” he said. “You respect the will of the people. We can’t have a system where if you win it’s a legitimate election and if you lose someone stole it.”

