Useful Idiots: Glenn Greenwald on Russiagate and Mainstream Media

In this week’s episode of our Useful Idiots’ podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and co-founder of The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald. The trio discuss Russiagate and the importance of applying skepticism to mainstream narratives.

“Intuitively, the whole script of ‘Russia is infiltrating American politics, the Kremlin is manipulating American discourse, our political enemies are secretly loyal to the Russian government,’ all of that… falls very poorly with me because it’s so redolent of the Cold War script,” says Greenwald. “At the very best, this was wildly exaggerated hysteria and the kind of jingoistic fear-mongering that’s plagued U.S Politics since the end of WWII.”

Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper also discuss the Warren vs. Sanders feud leading up to January’s Democratic debate earlier this week.

You can find the show on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.