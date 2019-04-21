Rudy Giuliani: ‘There’s Nothing Wrong With Taking Information From Russians’

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani once again hit the Sunday morning shows to defend the embattled president and, like many times before, seemingly did more harm than good. But, at this point, one has to wonder if sending Rudy out to perform his carnival act is a weird strategy meant to distract from the problematic issues his boss is facing.

In today’s version of Rudy being Rudy, Giuliani appeared on CNN’s State of the Union to discuss the recently-released, redacted version of Robert Mueller’s Russia report. During the discussion with host Jake Tapper, Giuliani said, “There’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians.”

When Tapper followed up and asked if Giuliani himself would have accepted information from Russians against a candidate if he were running for president, the consistently inconsistent Rudy replied, “I probably wouldn’t.”

Also, on Meet the Press, Giuliani was asked by host Chuck Todd if “it is now OK for political campaigns to work with materials stolen by foreign adversaries?” Giuliani answered “Well, it depends on the stolen material.”

WATCH: @chucktodd asks @rudygiuliani about using stolen materials from foreign adversaries. #MTP CHUCK: “So, it is now okay for political campaigns to work with materials stolen by foreign adversaries?”

GIULIANI: “Well, it depends on the stolen material.” pic.twitter.com/i5D7BchdzK — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 21, 2019

Giuliani then nonsensically went on to compare news publications accepting information from foreign sources to politicians doing the same. It’s like watching a bad comedian completely riffing on a random Tuesday open mic night at a your local comedy club. If the subject matter weren’t so serious, it would fun to laugh at. But as we know, it is not.