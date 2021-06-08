 Giuliani Audio Proves Trump's Team Was Lying About Ukraine - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Nick Jonas Recalls Death-Defying First Memory in Exclusive 'Blood' Excerpt
Home Politics Politics News

Giuliani Audio Proves Trump’s Team Was Lying About Ukraine

A new recording confirms that Trump and his allies were full of shit when they claimed “there was no quid pro quo” in Ukraine

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
giuliani

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for then-President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. Nov. 19, 2020 (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP

In a never-before-heard 2019 recording, Rudy Giuliani can be heard pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate baseless conspiracies about Joe Biden, according to a report from CNN, which obtained audio of the call.

During the call, Giuliani — who at the time was former president Donald Trump’s lawyer —  tells Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that they needed Zelensky to say an inquiry into Biden has begun.

“All we need from the President [Zelensky] is to say, I’m gonna put an honest prosecutor in charge, he’s gonna investigate and dig up the evidence that presently exists and is there any other evidence about involvement of the 2016 election, and then the Biden thing has to be run out… Somebody in Ukraine’s gotta take that seriously,” said Giuliani, who is currently under federal investigation for his actions regarding Ukraine. When the call took place, Russian troops were working to control Crimea, an area of Ukraine the country invaded in 2014 and annexed.

Related Stories

Biden's Justice Department Is Now ... Defending Trump
Trump's Chief of Staff Pushed DOJ To Investigate Bogus Election Conspiracy Theories, Newly Uncovered Emails Show

Related Stories

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Alan Jackson performs at Honda Center on April 16, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson: 20 Best Songs
20 Best Country Songs to Play While Getting High

Giuliani also said a public announcement would make possible a meeting between Trump and Zelensky, who had reportedly sought a White House invite. “I think [an investigation] would make it possible… for me to talk to the President [Trump] to see what I can do about making sure that whatever misunderstandings are put aside,” Giuliani said. “I kinda think that this could be a good thing for having a much better relationship.”

The former president’s personal lawyer also discussed an unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukraine, and not Russia, was responsible for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He also mentioned another false conspiracy theory claiming Soros interfered with the election.

“I got information from a reliable investigator, international investigator, that there was a certain amount of activity in Ukraine during the 2016 election.. to produce dirt on then-candidate Trump and Paul Manafort,” Giuliani said. “Another one was involved with [George] Soros … Soros apparently is behind a lot of this.”

No evidence has come to light to show Guiliani’s claims are even remotely true. Giuliani’s call came ahead of Trump’s July 2019 infamous conversation with Zelensky when he urged the Ukrainian president “to do us a favor” and investigate Biden and his son, Hunter. That call then led to Trump’s first impeachment by the House on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump was later acquitted by the Senate.

The new audio confirms that the oft-repeated denials from Trump and his allies claiming “there was no quid pro quo” on the table during the former president’s call with Zelensky were a lie.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.