MAGA Moron Calls Ex-Girlfriend ‘Moron’ in Text From Capitol Riot. She Promptly Calls Police

Antagonizing your ex from the scene of a crime might not be the best idea in the world

Photo by: JT//STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/15/21 The Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged more than 215 people in the insurrection of the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021 in Washington, D.C.. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/6/21 The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. was breached by thousands of protesters during a "Stop The Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The demonstrators were protesting the results of the 2020 United States presidential election where Donald Trump was defeated by Joe Biden. While there was a significant police presence attempting to keep the peace - including law enforcement officers and agents from The U.S. Capitol Police, The Virginia State Police, The Metropolitan Police of The District of Columbia, The National Guard, and The FBI - demonstrators used chemical irritants to breach the interior of The Capitol Building. This, while the Democratic Party gained control of The United States Senate - sweeping the Georgia Runoff Election and securing two additional seats. (Washington, D.C.)

JT/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

After allegedly joining the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th, Richard Michetti took time out from his moronic behavior that day to text his ex-girlfriend, calling her a moron if she didn’t believe the former president’s big lie about election fraud. The next day she contacted authorities, telling them that Michetti took part in the insurrection.

Michetti’s ex-girlfriend, who was not named in court filings, handed over texts that included photos and videos to the FBI that helped them create a timeline of Michetti’s alleged involvement at the Capitol that day, according to BuzzFeed.

“If you can’t see the election was stolen, you’re a moron,” Michetti wrote.

fbi capitol riot Richard Michetti

Richard Michetti

FBI

“This is tyranny,” Michetti wrote in another text, adding, “They … told us ‘We rigged the election and there’s nuthin [sic] you can do about it’ What do you think should be done?”

Minutes later, in another text, Michetti admitted that he and others had “stormed” the Capitol building: “It’s going down here. We stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs.”

None of Michetti’s ex-girlfriend’s replies were included in the released documents, but she told the FBI that he had gone to Washington because he “believed the election was stolen from President Trump.”

Michetti was arrested in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and charged with a felony offense of obstructing official proceedings of Congress and other misdemeanors. He’s facing a possible 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

In This Article: Capitol Insurrection, Donald Trump

