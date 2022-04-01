Ginni Thomas Pushed Trump to Hire Someone the White House Suspected Was a Foreign Spy

Ginni Thomas regularly met with Donald Trump while he was president, often providing him lists of people whom he should fire and hire — one of which the White House suspected of being a foreign spy.

The latest turn in the MAGA unmasking of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, who we learned last week sent a series of text messages pressuring Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election, comes by way of a Daily Beast report published Friday.

The meetings between Trump and Thomas didn’t exactly leave the former president in a good mood, according to the Daily Beast. “We all knew that within minutes after Ginni left her meeting with the president, he would start yelling about firing people for being disloyal,” a former senior Trump administration official told the outlet. “When Ginni Thomas showed up, you knew your day was wrecked.”

Thomas’ hiring memos were not taken seriously by Trump aides. According to the Beast, “they were so often filled with infamous bigots and conspiracy theorists, woefully under-qualified names, and obvious close friends of Thomas that several senior Trump aides would laugh at them — that is, until Trump would force his staff to put certain names through the official vetting process, three sources familiar with the matter said.”

It was during this process that one of the names was disqualified for being a potential foreign-intelligence asset. It’s unclear who this person was. “These fucking lists were so insane and unworkable,” one former administration official summarized. “A lot of them were dripping with paranoia and read like they were written by a disturbed person.”

Thomas was pushing disturbed ideas in her texts to Meadows, too. She floated QAnon conspiracy theories, like how those who had perpetuated massive voting fraud — of which there was none, of course — would be sent to Guantanamo Bay. “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition,” she wrote on Nov. 5, two days after the election. The same day, she sent Meadows a link to a YouTube video labeled “TRUMP STING w CIA Director Steve Pieczenik, The Biggest Election Story in History, QFS-BLOCKCHAIN.” The video is no longer available, but we do know that Pieczenik, a former State Department official, lied about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, claiming it was a “false flag” operation — so he’s clearly not a rational person.

Thomas, who attended the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally, has also railed against the danger that “transsexual fascists” pose to America. Some, she may have suspected, were in the Trump administration.