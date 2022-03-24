 Ginni Thomas Texted Mark Meadows About Overturning Election - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Paul Simon to Get 'Grammy Salute' With Tribute Show Featuring Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley
Home Politics Politics News

New Texts Reveal Activist Wife of Supreme Court Justice Pushed White House to Overturn Election

Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, told Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Biden’s win was the “greatest Heist of our History”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Clarence Thomas has now served on the Supreme Court for 30 years. He was nominated by former President George H. W. Bush in 1991 and is the second African-American to serve on the high court, following Justice Thurgood Marshall. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Clarence Thomas has now served on the Supreme Court for 30 years. He was nominated by former President George H. W. Bush in 1991 and is the second African-American to serve on the high court, following Justice Thurgood Marshall. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife Ginni Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation, on Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to texts obtained by the Jan. 6 committee reveal. CNN first reported that the committee was in possession of texts between Thomas and Meadows. The Washington Post then revealed that the texts concerned efforts to overturn the election results.

The Post notes that the committee is in possession of 21 such texts sent by Thomas to Meadows in the wake of the Nov. 2020 election. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice,” one sent on Nov. 10 reads. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Thomas, in another text, called for quack attorney and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell to be “the lead and the face” of Trump’s legal effort to fight the election results. Trump repeatedly invoked a potential Supreme Court ruling as part of the effort. The Post notes that the messages Thomas sent to Meadows did not mention Clarence Thomas or the Supreme Court.

Meadows attorney, George Terwilliger III, confirmed to the Post that messages exist, but claimed nothing about them “presents any legal issues.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

In This Article: 2020 election, Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, Mark Meadows

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.