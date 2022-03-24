New Texts Reveal Activist Wife of Supreme Court Justice Pushed White House to Overturn Election

Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to texts obtained by the Jan. 6 committee reveal. CNN first reported that the committee was in possession of texts between Thomas and Meadows. The Washington Post then revealed that the texts concerned efforts to overturn the election results.

The Post notes that the committee is in possession of 21 such texts sent by Thomas to Meadows in the wake of the Nov. 2020 election. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice,” one sent on Nov. 10 reads. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Thomas, in another text, called for quack attorney and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell to be “the lead and the face” of Trump’s legal effort to fight the election results. Trump repeatedly invoked a potential Supreme Court ruling as part of the effort. The Post notes that the messages Thomas sent to Meadows did not mention Clarence Thomas or the Supreme Court.

Meadows attorney, George Terwilliger III, confirmed to the Post that messages exist, but claimed nothing about them “presents any legal issues.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.