Ginni Thomas Pushed for Republican Lawmakers to Overturn the Election, Too

Mark Meadows reportedly wasn’t the only GOP figure in power the wife of Clarence Thomas urged to subvert democracy

FILE- Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017. Virginia Thomas sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)FILE- Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017. Virginia Thomas sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017.

Susan Walsh/AP Images

Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, not only pushed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election results — she also urged Republican lawmakers to go “out in the streets” to protest the election, NBC News reported on Friday.

In November 2020, Thomas wrote an email to an aide to incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), claiming that RSC members weren’t being as tough as Freedom Caucus members regarding the election. Until they were, according to the email, she would not help the RSC.

The email was in response to a request for Thomas’ policy recommendations. Once she urged members of Congress to take to “the streets,” however, the aide moved on. Banks, who voted against certifying the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, did not provide a comment to NBC News. Neither did Thomas.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Thomas sent a slew of post-election text messages to Meadows urging him to overturn the election results. The messages were strewn with conspiracy theories — from the idea that the election was stolen to a claim that Democrats guilty of nonexistent fraud were being rounded up and sent to Guantanamo Bay. The texts have led many to call for her husband to recuse himself from all future Supreme Court cases involving the election and its aftermath.

Thomas’ communications about the 2020 election have also drawn interest from the Jan. 6 committee, which is considering whether or not to bring her before the panel to answer questions, multiple outlets have reported. “We have a list of people that we’re looking at who helped finance or organize” the Jan. 6 rally, one member told NBC News. “My understanding is on the broader list, she is there. But we have not made a determination whether or not that information makes her a target of the committee.”

Thomas admitted earlier this month that she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at which then-President Donald Trump urged his supporters to “fight like hell” to prevent a “stolen” election. She was also reportedly seen at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 6 — the de facto “command center” for Trump allies trying to overturn the election.

