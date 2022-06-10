 Ginni Thomas Pressured 29 Arizona Republicans to Overturn Election - Rolling Stone
Ginni Thomas Pushed 29 Arizona Republicans to Overturn Election

The wife of the Supreme Court justice was far busier trying to keep Trump in office than was previously known

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 23: Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a pannel discussion titled "When did World War III Begin? Part A: Threats at Home" during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 23: Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a pannel discussion titled "When did World War III Begin? Part A: Threats at Home" during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, on Feb. 23, 2017.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Yet another damning report about Ginni Thomas’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election results has emerged.

It turns out that Thomas, who just so happens to be married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, didn’t just contact two Arizona Republican legislators about rejecting electors for Joe Biden in the state he won, as The Washington Post reported last month. The actual number, the Post reported on Friday, was 29.

On Nov. 9, two days after the race was called, Thomas used an online platform called FreeRoots to search for and send identical emails to 20 state House members and seven state senators, according to the report.

In the emails, Thomas urged them to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,” saying they had “power to fight back against fraud.” Thomas also requested meeting them in person or virtually “so I can learn more about what you are doing to ensure our state’s vote count is audited and our certification is clean.”

On Dec. 13, 24 hours before the electors would go on to cast their votes for Biden, Thomas emailed 22 members of the House, as well as one senator. “Before you choose your state’s Electors … consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead,” Thomas wrote.

The next day, a group of Trump supporters falsely claimed they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified Electors.” One of them was then-Rep. Anthony Kern, whom Thomas had contacted. Kern also filed an unsuccessful lawsuit along with Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and others against then-Vice President Mike Pence over his role as overseer of the Electoral College certification in Congress. Around this time, those in Trump’s orbit like John Eastman and Jenna Ellis were pushing the notion that Pence could reject Biden electors.

In addition to reaching out to Arizona lawmakers, Thomas pressured the Trump White House and GOP congressmen to work to have the election results thrown out. Through all this, Republicans in Congress have largely been silent when it comes to conflict of interest concerns regarding Thomas and her husband.

