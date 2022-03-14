A Supreme Court Justice’s Wife Attended the Rally Before the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist who just so happens to be married to a Supreme Court justice, says she attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol.

Thomas admitted in a new interview with the Free Beacon that she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse, noting that she left before President Trump spoke. It was during and after Trump’s address — during which he urged supporters to “fight like hell” and said he expected them to march to the Capitol — that many in the crowd made their way to the scene of the riot.

The New Yorker in January published a sweeping profile of Thomas, titled “Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?,” heightening scrutiny of her work and the degree to which it may be influencing that of her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The New York Times Magazine published a profile of its own weeks later which detailed Thomas’ involvement in the effort to keep Trump in power following the 2020 election. Meanwhile, her husband was and still is serving on the Supreme Court.

Thomas insisted to the Free Beacon that her presence at the rally on Jan. 6 and her broader activism has had no bearing on her husband’s work. “Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America,” Thomas told the conservative outlet. “But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”

This is not true. Politico reported last month on emails obtained by American Oversight that show Thomas invoking her husband as part of an effort to get Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to join a meeting organized by the right-wing group Judicial Watch. Thomas wrote in the email that DeSantis and her husband had “been in contact” about “various things of late.”

There have been other signs that Thomas may be holding some influence over her husband. The New Yorker noted in January that Thomas sat on the advisory board for Turning Point USA, a conservative organization that helped transport people to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. The Supreme Court ruled in January that the Jan. 6 committee should have access to White House documents Trump had been trying to keep private. Clarence Thomas was the only justice who disagreed.

Thomas insisted to the Free Beacon that she in no way helped organize the events of Jan. 6, only that she briefly attended the rally at the Ellipse. The claim warrants some skepticism, though. Hunter Walker, who has reported on the organization of the rally for Rolling Stone, tweeted on Monday that multiple sources have told him that “they believe they saw Ginni Thomas at the Willard on Jan. 6.” The Willard, as has been detailed in several subpoenas issued by the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, served as the “command center” for Trump’s inner sanctum as they plotted how to stop the certification of the election results on Jan. 6.