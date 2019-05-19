Gillibrand: ‘Trump Has Started a War on America’s Women. And He’s Going to Lose’

Last week after a flurry of states made news by passing legislation that would restrict a woman’s right to choose, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) decided to visit one of those states, Georgia, to protest the anti-abortion bills that she said are a “nationwide assault on women’s constitutional rights.”

On Sunday during an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation, the Democratic presidential candidate continued her protest and had some choice words for the man she’s looking to unseat.

When host Margaret Brennan brought up Gillibrand’s trip to Georgia, she also asked the senator: “This is one of the most emotionally charged, divisive issues in politics, and it’s a fight the president wants to have because it resonates with his supporters. So why are you embracing it?”

Gillibrand seemed more than willing to engage with the president on the issue, saying, “This is nothing short of an all-out assault on women’s reproductive freedom, an effort to take away our basic human rights and civil rights, and make no mistake, the 30 states that are trying to unwind abortion rights are trying to get rid of Roe v. Wade. It’s nothing more complex than that. And they do not believe that women should have the right to make the most intimate, personal life and death decisions,” Gillibrand answered.

Then the candidate went right at President Trump while focusing on the victims of such restrictive legislation, women, saying, “I hope America’s women are paying attention because President Trump has started a war on America’s women. And if it’s a fight he wants to have, it’s a fight he’s going to have, and he’s going to lose.”

.@SenGillibrand on anti-abortion legislation: “This is nothing short of an all out assault on women's reproductive freedom… @realDonaldTrump has started a war on America's women. And if it's a fight he wants to have, it's a fight he's going to have and he's going to lose.” pic.twitter.com/7stkDTKvUt — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 19, 2019

This is a fight that should resonate with the party base and possibly give Democratic presidential candidates like Gillibrand, who are trying to gain some traction in a loaded field, an issue of righteousness and clarity that they can speak to aside from the circus that is the Trump presidency.